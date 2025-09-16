US community bank Stablecore completes $20 million in funding, with participation from Coinbase Ventures and others

PANews reported on September 16th that Stablecore , according to BusinessWire , has announced the completion of a $ 20 million funding round from investors including Norwest , Coinbase Ventures , Curql , and BankTech Ventures . Stablecore provides stablecoin, tokenized deposit, and digital asset solutions to community and regional banks and credit unions in the United States, with a platform that seamlessly integrates with existing banking systems. The company stated that the funds will be used to expand its client base and team size, and to help traditional financial institutions develop digital asset-related businesses.

