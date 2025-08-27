US confidence and RBA Minutes

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/27 01:23
The US Dollar (USD) regained some composure and managed to partially fade Friday’s post-Powell in quite a positive start to the new trading week. Investors’ attention, in the meantime, is expected to remain on the trade front and rising speculation of a September rate cut by the Federal Reserve.

Here’s what to watch on Tuesday, August 26:

The US Dollar Index (DXY) clocked decent gains and reclaimed the 98.00 barrier and beyond as market participants digested Chief Powell’s dovish remarks at the Jackson Hole event. The Consumer Confidence gauged by the Conference Board will grab all the attention, seconded by Durable Goods Orders, the FHFA’s House Price Index, the Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index, and the API’s weekly report on US crude oil inventories.

EUR/USD kickstarted the week on the back foot, returning to the 1.1650 area, or daily lows, following the Greenback’s marked rebound. Next on the domestic docket will be Germany’s Consumer Confidence tracked by GfK on August 27.

GBP/USD traded on the defensive, coming under pressure and revisiting the sub-1.3500 zone. The BRC Shop Price Index will be released next.

USD/JPY resumed its uptrend, leaving behind Friday’s steep decline and challenging the mid-147.00s once again. The weekly Foreign Bond Investment figures will be the next event on the Japanese calendar on August 28.

AUD/USD navigated a tight range, breaking below the 0.6500 contention zone amid marginal gains. The RBA Minutes will be the salient event in Oz.

Crude oil prices extended their gradual ascent, briefly trespassing the $65.00 mark per barrel of American WTI against the backdrop of supply fears and geopolitical tensions.

The US Dollar’s decent gains and the rebound in US yields across the curve did not prevent Gold prices from adding to Friday’s gains and coming close to the $3,380 mark per troy ounce on Monday. Silver prices, in the meantime, set aside three daily advances in a row, retreating markedly following tops around $39.00 per ounce.

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/forex-today-markets-eye-powell-fallout-us-data-and-rba-minutes-202508251727

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
