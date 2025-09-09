US Congress asks Treasury to develop Bitcoin strategic reserve custody plan

PANews reported on September 9th that Bitcoin Magazine has introduced HR 5166 in the U.S. Congress, which would require the Treasury Department to develop a custody and management plan for Bitcoin acquired by the federal government, including the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. The bill, filed by Ohio Congressman Joyce on September 5, 2025 , addresses financial services and government appropriations for fiscal year 2026 .

