The post US consumers can still be relied upon – Commerzbank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The third estimate of US growth is usually not met with quite as much excitement in the market. This estimate covers a period that is already in the past, and two previous estimates have already provided an indication of growth. However, yesterday was different: the US Dollar (USD) significantly benefited from the figures, with EUR-USD falling by more than half a cent, Commerzbank’s FX analyst Michael Pfister notes. No need for interest rates to be cut rapidly to well below 3% “The reason is obvious: the third estimate was significantly better than the previous one (3.8% instead of 3.3% in the second quarter, annualised quarter-on-quarter), and other second-tier figures also exceeded expectations. The main reason for this positive surprise was that private consumer spending was stronger than originally anticipated. This continues a long-standing trend. Back in March, I analysed US growth, breaking it down into private consumption and other components, and showed that US growth exceptionalism would not exist without private consumption. Yesterday’s data confirmed this once again.” “Why is this important for the US dollar? Firstly, yesterday’s data shows that the US economy is not in as bad a state as originally thought. Conversely, despite Donald Trump’s continued vehement attacks on the Fed, there is no need for interest rates to be cut rapidly to well below 3%. However, this dependence on private consumption also poses a risk. If consumer sentiment declines due to a weakening labour market, growth would suffer significantly. Furthermore, while the US government would never admit it, its erratic trade policy is doing much to dampen consumer sentiment. This should be kept in mind in the coming months.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-us-consumers-can-still-be-relied-upon-commerzbank-202509260937The post US consumers can still be relied upon – Commerzbank appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The third estimate of US growth is usually not met with quite as much excitement in the market. This estimate covers a period that is already in the past, and two previous estimates have already provided an indication of growth. However, yesterday was different: the US Dollar (USD) significantly benefited from the figures, with EUR-USD falling by more than half a cent, Commerzbank’s FX analyst Michael Pfister notes. No need for interest rates to be cut rapidly to well below 3% “The reason is obvious: the third estimate was significantly better than the previous one (3.8% instead of 3.3% in the second quarter, annualised quarter-on-quarter), and other second-tier figures also exceeded expectations. The main reason for this positive surprise was that private consumer spending was stronger than originally anticipated. This continues a long-standing trend. Back in March, I analysed US growth, breaking it down into private consumption and other components, and showed that US growth exceptionalism would not exist without private consumption. Yesterday’s data confirmed this once again.” “Why is this important for the US dollar? Firstly, yesterday’s data shows that the US economy is not in as bad a state as originally thought. Conversely, despite Donald Trump’s continued vehement attacks on the Fed, there is no need for interest rates to be cut rapidly to well below 3%. However, this dependence on private consumption also poses a risk. If consumer sentiment declines due to a weakening labour market, growth would suffer significantly. Furthermore, while the US government would never admit it, its erratic trade policy is doing much to dampen consumer sentiment. This should be kept in mind in the coming months.” Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-us-consumers-can-still-be-relied-upon-commerzbank-202509260937

US consumers can still be relied upon – Commerzbank

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/26 22:23
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015186-4.87%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001577+0.76%
MetYa
MET$0.2275-0.82%
EUR
EUR$1.1677+0.04%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07446-8.97%

The third estimate of US growth is usually not met with quite as much excitement in the market. This estimate covers a period that is already in the past, and two previous estimates have already provided an indication of growth. However, yesterday was different: the US Dollar (USD) significantly benefited from the figures, with EUR-USD falling by more than half a cent, Commerzbank’s FX analyst Michael Pfister notes.

No need for interest rates to be cut rapidly to well below 3%

“The reason is obvious: the third estimate was significantly better than the previous one (3.8% instead of 3.3% in the second quarter, annualised quarter-on-quarter), and other second-tier figures also exceeded expectations. The main reason for this positive surprise was that private consumer spending was stronger than originally anticipated. This continues a long-standing trend. Back in March, I analysed US growth, breaking it down into private consumption and other components, and showed that US growth exceptionalism would not exist without private consumption. Yesterday’s data confirmed this once again.”

“Why is this important for the US dollar? Firstly, yesterday’s data shows that the US economy is not in as bad a state as originally thought. Conversely, despite Donald Trump’s continued vehement attacks on the Fed, there is no need for interest rates to be cut rapidly to well below 3%. However, this dependence on private consumption also poses a risk. If consumer sentiment declines due to a weakening labour market, growth would suffer significantly. Furthermore, while the US government would never admit it, its erratic trade policy is doing much to dampen consumer sentiment. This should be kept in mind in the coming months.”

Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/usd-us-consumers-can-still-be-relied-upon-commerzbank-202509260937

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Crypto Market Outlook: Key Catalysts Emerging as Year-End Approaches

Crypto Market Outlook: Key Catalysts Emerging as Year-End Approaches

U.S. lawmakers recently advanced the CLARITY Act, described by Grayscale as the first broad market structure framework for crypto. Combined […] The post Crypto Market Outlook: Key Catalysts Emerging as Year-End Approaches appeared first on Coindoo.
Union
U$0.010423-3.82%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03214-0.52%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/26 22:20
Share
BlockDAG Leaves Litecoin & Cardano Behind With $410M+ Raised and 2 Major Seattle Sports Deals: Is It the Top Crypto to Buy Now?

BlockDAG Leaves Litecoin & Cardano Behind With $410M+ Raised and 2 Major Seattle Sports Deals: Is It the Top Crypto to Buy Now?

Investors are carefully tracking the Litecoin (LTC) price prediction, the latest Cardano (ADA) news, and the ongoing search for the […] The post BlockDAG Leaves Litecoin & Cardano Behind With $410M+ Raised and 2 Major Seattle Sports Deals: Is It the Top Crypto to Buy Now? appeared first on Coindoo.
Major
MAJOR$0.12036-6.69%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00506-9.80%
Share
Coindoo2025/09/26 22:00
Share
Ukraine is preparing new rules for the crypto market: Hetmantsev on taxation and numerous amendments to the draft law

Ukraine is preparing new rules for the crypto market: Hetmantsev on taxation and numerous amendments to the draft law

In early September, the Verkhovna Rada passed in the first reading the draft law No. 10225-d, which is supposed to regulate the taxation of virtual assets. Danylo Hetmantsev, Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Finance, Taxation, and Customs Policy, called the document “a huge step towards legalizing crypto,” but stressed that the text would require […] Сообщение Ukraine is preparing new rules for the crypto market: Hetmantsev on taxation and numerous amendments to the draft law появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
DAR Open Network
D$0.03002-0.59%
Virtuals Protocol
VIRTUAL$1.0279-1.14%
Share
Incrypted2025/09/26 22:19
Share

Trending News

More

Crypto Market Outlook: Key Catalysts Emerging as Year-End Approaches

BlockDAG Leaves Litecoin & Cardano Behind With $410M+ Raised and 2 Major Seattle Sports Deals: Is It the Top Crypto to Buy Now?

Ukraine is preparing new rules for the crypto market: Hetmantsev on taxation and numerous amendments to the draft law

BitGo wins BaFIN nod to offer regulated crypto trading in Europe

$10T Giant Vanguard Explores Offering Access to Third-Party Crypto ETFs