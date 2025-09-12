US court to hear arguments for Sam Bankman-Fried’s appeal on Nov. 4

By: Coinstats
2025/09/12 05:42
Almost two years after Sam Bankman-Fried was sentenced to 25 years in prison for his role in the downfall of crypto exchange FTX, the former CEO's lawyers will return to court.

Former FTX CEO Sam “SBF” Bankman-Fried, serving a 25-year sentence after his conviction on seven felony counts, will take the next step in his appeals process with a hearing scheduled for November.

According to a Wednesday notice in the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit, Bankman-Fried’s appeals case has been calendared for arguments on Nov. 4. The court proceeding will mark the first significant movement in the former CEO’s criminal case since his transfer from a New York City facility in March to one in California. 

The hearing in the Second Circuit had been expected since Bankman-Fried’s lawyers filed a notice of appeal in April 2024 over his 2023 conviction and 25-year sentence. Bankman-Fried’s legal team argued in his appeal filed in September 2024 that the former CEO was “never presumed innocent,” also claiming that prosecutors presented a “false narrative” of FTX user funds as permanently lost.

