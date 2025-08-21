US Court Unfreezes Hayden Davis’s $58M in USDC and LIBRA Tokens

By: Coincentral
2025/08/21 16:34
TLDR

  • A US judge dissolved the freeze on Hayden Davis’s assets, releasing $58M USDC and 500M LIBRA tokens.

  • Davis will now receive 20.8 million LIBRA tokens each month under the court’s ruling.

  • LIBRA tokens are valued at $4.7M, while USDC remains “technically frozen.”

  • Davis is attempting to prove good faith in Argentina case, offering a $100M transfer.

A US court ruling has lifted the freeze on Hayden Davis’s crypto assets, allowing the creator of the LIBRA token to access $58 million worth of USDC and 500 million LIBRA tokens. The decision, made by Judge Jennifer Rochon, dissolved the temporary restraining order (TRO) that had been placed on Davis’s assets. This ruling follows the rejection of a request to extend the order by plaintiffs Omar Hurlock and Anuj Mehta.

With this decision, Davis now has access to 20.8 million LIBRA tokens each month, in addition to the tokens already in his possession. The LIBRA tokens, valued at $0.0094 per token, are worth approximately $4.7 million in total. However, the USDC funds are still frozen, as noted by blockchain experts.

Background on the LIBRA Token Controversy

Hayden Davis became a controversial figure after launching the LIBRA token, which gained attention when Argentine President Javier Milei promoted it as a means of funding small businesses via the “Viva La Libertad” initiative.

Despite these claims, doubts about the legitimacy of the LIBRA launch have persisted, leading to multiple legal challenges, including this ongoing US case.

Earlier in the year, Hayden Davis involvement in the LIBRA launch came under scrutiny after $3.7 million worth of crypto was moved in the weeks leading up to the token’s promotion. This action, combined with suspicions about the project, led to the freeze of Davis’s assets by US authorities.

Hayden Davis Efforts to Prove Good Faith in Argentina Case

Alongside the US legal proceedings, Hayden Davis is facing legal action in Argentina over the LIBRA token launch. In an effort to demonstrate his innocence and good faith, Davis has made several offers, including a $100 million wire transfer from the token’s profits to Argentinian judge María Servini. This gesture is part of Davis’s attempt to prove that the LIBRA launch was not a scam.

Maximiliano Firtman, an Argentinian developer involved in the case, has speculated that Davis could use the newly accessible LIBRA tokens to further solidify his claims. By transferring the tokens to a Viva La Libertad account, Davis might be able to back up the promotional promises associated with the token, potentially diffusing some of the ongoing legal concerns.

Despite the court’s decision to release Hayden Davis assets, legal battles surrounding the LIBRA token continue. The lawsuit filed by Hurlock and Mehta is still in progress, and the situation remains fluid. While Davis is now free to access a portion of the LIBRA tokens, the frozen USDC still presents a challenge for the token creator. Furthermore, the legal scrutiny around the token and its backers continues to raise questions about the project’s legitimacy.

