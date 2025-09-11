The post US CPI Data Release Today, LIVE : Inflation Report, CPI News , S&P 500 Futures , NVDA Stock appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News
September 11, 2025 11:42:43 UTC
Bitcoin Price Mirrors Past CPI Data Patterns — A Dump Ahead?
Bitcoin’s current price action is following a familiar script. In the last three CPI releases, BTC rallied ahead of the data, only to dump immediately after the numbers dropped. Now, with today’s CPI release just hours away, the same setup is playing out again. BTC has already rallied in anticipation, raising fears that another post-CPI sell-off could be next.
US CPI Data Could Shake Bitcoin Price Today
The U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) report drops today at 8:30 AM ET, and traders are bracing for impact.
Expectations are set at 2.9%:
- If CPI < 2.9% → Bitcoin and altcoins could surge sharply.
- If CPI = 2.9% → A correction is likely, since last month’s CPI stood at 2.7%.
- If CPI > 2.9% → Markets may face heavy pressure.
Adding fuel to the suspense, yesterday’s PPI data came in much lower than expected, sparking hope of a possible 50 bps rate cut this month.
The next few hours will decide whether Bitcoin rides higher—or takes another hit.
What Time is CPI Today?
Us CPI Data Will Be Released Today at 8:30 AM ET.