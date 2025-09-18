US 'Crypto Czar' David Sacks Denies Overdue Term Amid Warren Review

PANews reported on September 18th that according to Cointelegraph, following scrutiny by several U.S. lawmakers, a spokesperson for David Sacks, the "Czar" of U.S. artificial intelligence and cryptocurrency affairs, refuted claims that he may have exceeded the 130-day term limit for Special Government Employees (SGEs). Sacks' spokesperson told CNBC on Wednesday that he carefully manages the number of days in his SGE term to ensure it does not exceed the limit, and that these days do not need to be consecutive.

Previously, US lawmakers, including Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren, questioned whether Sacks had exceeded the term limit for his short-term federal position. The group argued that because Sacks holds the position of "special government employee" (a position with a 130-day annual work limit), he should disclose the number of days he has served since US President Trump's inauguration on January 20. As of Wednesday, 167 work days had passed since Trump's inauguration (excluding US public holidays). To stay within the 130-day limit, Sacks would need to have taken at least 37 days of leave during that time.