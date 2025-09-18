US crypto tsar David Sacks denies overstaying his job amid Warren scrutiny

A total of 167 workdays have passed since Trump’s inauguration — though David Sacks’ team reportedly insists he has been cautious not to exceed his limit.

A spokesperson for US AI and crypto czar David Sacks has refuted the idea that he may have breached his 130-day limit as a special government employee, following scrutiny from several US lawmakers.

The spokesperson for Sacks told CNBC on Wednesday that he carefully manages his SGE days to ensure that he stays under the limit and that those days don’t have to be in a row.

It comes after Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and other US lawmakers questioned whether Sacks exceeded the number of days under his short-term federal appointment.

