US cuts Japan auto tariffs to 15%

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/16 09:54

The United States has officially lowered import tariffs on Japanese cars and auto parts to 15% from the previous 27.5%, marking a major step in the trade pact between the world’s largest and third-largest economies.

The revised duty structure, enacted through an executive order signed by President Trump on September 4, directs U.S. Customs and Border Protection to collect the reduced 15% rate on passenger cars, light trucks, and auto parts from Japan.

The change took effect at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time on September 16, applying to goods entered for consumption or withdrawn from warehouses afterward. According to officials, tariffs overpaid on qualifying imports since August 7 will also be refunded.

The administration described the tariff cut as part of its broader strategy to rebalance trade relationships and encourage investment within the U.S. However, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick cautioned that Japan could face renewed tariff hikes if it fails to meet its investment commitments in America.

A few weeks ago, Ryosei Akazawa, the head of Japan’s trade negotiating team, indicated he was leading his cavalry back to Washington to push for swift action on the auto tariff cut. As reported by Cryptopolitan, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi had also called for quicker issuance of Trump’s executive order to reduce auto tariffs.

Tokyo accepts tariff cut with investment pledge

After branding the measure as vital to its economic health, Japan had been urging the United States for months to deliver on a pledge to lower tariffs on shipments of automobiles. Japan’s economy is based on the car industry, contributing much of its gross domestic product, exports, and jobs. Passenger cars and parts are the single category that Japan ships to America, so tariff levels are crucial for corporate profits, wages for employees, and the broader industrial competitiveness of a nation.

The announcement came after Tokyo promised to support efforts to help anchor the deal with a $550 billion fund focusing on migrating capital into American infrastructure, energy, and technology. American officials have touted the pledge to assist local industries and jobs. But there is still a residue of uncertainty. Washington presented the fund as a direct sponsorship of Trump’s economic agenda; Tokyo, in broader strokes, has called it an investment vehicle following corporate decisions. The absence of interpretation has led to speculation on whether the fund will be translated and politicized over those funds that eventually materialise in the months ahead.

And beyond its headline numbers, it also contained the outlines of shared trade opportunities. Japan is committed to improving market access for United States agricultural products such as beef, pork, and dairy. It also vowed to clamp down on approvals of United States-made vehicles. It also telegraphed that both governments would work together in new tech areas like semiconductors, clean energy, and digital infrastructure, seen as strategic to future growth and global competition.

Automakers respond to tariff cut

Japanese automakers welcomed the news as an answer to their prayers, arguing that it would fuel less uncertainty around supply chains and pricing if duties were to come down. “It’s a good step forward for long-term planning and competitive operations,” one senior Toyota executive said.

US auto policy groups were less enthusiastic. The authors noted that Japanese car companies would have a price advantage. Meanwhile, their American competitors were burdened with the higher prices they paid for steel, aluminum, and other supplies. Some lawmakers on Capitol Hill have also pushed back, warning that the agreement could jeopardize American workers as domestic manufacturers continue to lose market share.

The deal, economists said, could help spur a rebound in car sales in the United States by lowering retail prices for some of America’s most popular Japanese models. The clause is also retroactive, so importers paying above the correct tariff rate for the last three months, since August, are entitled to refunds aimed at bringing fresh liquidity into the processor sector.

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It's free.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Abstract Chain's official X account was suspected to be hacked by hackers to promote fraudulent tokens

Abstract Chain's official X account was suspected to be hacked by hackers to promote fraudulent tokens

PANews reported on June 20 that according to feedback from social media users, Abstract Chain's official X account was suspected to have been hacked this morning. Hackers used the official
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0857+3.62%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 07:43
Share
New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Officials reported that scammers had used crypto to pay for fake digital asset investment ads on social media platforms, leading to more than $1 million in losses for victims.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08809-6.59%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 04:02
Share
Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH treasuries more sustainable than Bitcoin and Solana DATs - Standard Chartered

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH treasuries more sustainable than Bitcoin and Solana DATs - Standard Chartered

Ethereum (ETH) trades around $4,520 on Monday, as Standard Chartered predicts that digital asset treasuries focused on accumulating the top altcoin could be more successful than those acquiring Bitcoin and Solana.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08809-6.59%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005608-6.58%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Share
Fxstreet2025/09/16 09:50
Share

Trending News

More

Abstract Chain's official X account was suspected to be hacked by hackers to promote fraudulent tokens

New York authorities freeze $300K linked to crypto scammers

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH treasuries more sustainable than Bitcoin and Solana DATs - Standard Chartered

The world's first AI Agent trading market "MuleRun" is officially launched

Crypto Lender Maple Expands to Tether-Backed Plasma