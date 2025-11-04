ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The post US Cybersecurity Professionals Accused of Aiding BlackCat Ransomware in Cryptocurrency Extortions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up → Three US cybersecurity professionals face federal charges for allegedly partnering with the ALPHV BlackCat ransomware group to extort millions in cryptocurrency from American businesses, using insider knowledge to deploy attacks on key sectors like healthcare and manufacturing. Accused individuals held legitimate cybersecurity roles while secretly conducting ransomware operations. Attacks targeted at least five US companies across states like Florida, Maryland, and California. Ransoms collected exceeded $1.3 million in cryptocurrency from a single victim, shared with ALPHV developers. Discover how US cybersecurity experts allegedly aided ALPHV BlackCat in ransomware extortion using crypto payments. Uncover charges, impacts, and prevention tips in this in-depth analysis—stay informed on cyber threats today. What are the federal charges against US cybersecurity professionals linked to ALPHV BlackCat ransomware? US cybersecurity professionals Ryan Clifford Goldberg and Kevin Tyler Martin, along with an unnamed co-conspirator, have been charged in a Miami federal court with conspiring in ransomware attacks tied to the ALPHV BlackCat group. The indictment, filed on October 2, alleges they infiltrated corporate systems, encrypted data, and demanded cryptocurrency ransoms from victims in multiple states starting in… The post US Cybersecurity Professionals Accused of Aiding BlackCat Ransomware in Cryptocurrency Extortions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 💹 Trade with pro tools Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🚀 Smooth orders, clear control Advanced order types and market depth in one view. 👉 Create account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 📈 Clarity in volatile markets Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline. 👉 Sign up → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ⚡ Speed, depth, reliability Execute confidently when timing matters. 👉 Open account → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup 🧭 A focused workflow for traders Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process. 👉 Get started → COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup ✅ Data‑driven decisions Focus on process—not noise. 👉 Sign up → Three US cybersecurity professionals face federal charges for allegedly partnering with the ALPHV BlackCat ransomware group to extort millions in cryptocurrency from American businesses, using insider knowledge to deploy attacks on key sectors like healthcare and manufacturing. Accused individuals held legitimate cybersecurity roles while secretly conducting ransomware operations. Attacks targeted at least five US companies across states like Florida, Maryland, and California. Ransoms collected exceeded $1.3 million in cryptocurrency from a single victim, shared with ALPHV developers. Discover how US cybersecurity experts allegedly aided ALPHV BlackCat in ransomware extortion using crypto payments. Uncover charges, impacts, and prevention tips in this in-depth analysis—stay informed on cyber threats today. What are the federal charges against US cybersecurity professionals linked to ALPHV BlackCat ransomware? US cybersecurity professionals Ryan Clifford Goldberg and Kevin Tyler Martin, along with an unnamed co-conspirator, have been charged in a Miami federal court with conspiring in ransomware attacks tied to the ALPHV BlackCat group. The indictment, filed on October 2, alleges they infiltrated corporate systems, encrypted data, and demanded cryptocurrency ransoms from victims in multiple states starting in…

US Cybersecurity Professionals Accused of Aiding BlackCat Ransomware in Cryptocurrency Extortions

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/11/04 21:25
Polytrade
TRADE$0.0535+3.02%
Propy
PRO$0.5085-1.56%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.29411+0.11%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01134-5.02%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1781+0.79%
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
💹 Trade with pro tools
Fast execution, robust charts, clean risk controls.
👉 Open account →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
🚀 Smooth orders, clear control
Advanced order types and market depth in one view.
👉 Create account →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
📈 Clarity in volatile markets
Plan entries & exits, manage positions with discipline.
👉 Sign up →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
⚡ Speed, depth, reliability
Execute confidently when timing matters.
👉 Open account →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
🧭 A focused workflow for traders
Alerts, watchlists, and a repeatable process.
👉 Get started →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
✅ Data‑driven decisions
Focus on process—not noise.
👉 Sign up →

Three US cybersecurity professionals face federal charges for allegedly partnering with the ALPHV BlackCat ransomware group to extort millions in cryptocurrency from American businesses, using insider knowledge to deploy attacks on key sectors like healthcare and manufacturing.

  • Accused individuals held legitimate cybersecurity roles while secretly conducting ransomware operations.

  • Attacks targeted at least five US companies across states like Florida, Maryland, and California.

  • Ransoms collected exceeded $1.3 million in cryptocurrency from a single victim, shared with ALPHV developers.

Discover how US cybersecurity experts allegedly aided ALPHV BlackCat in ransomware extortion using crypto payments. Uncover charges, impacts, and prevention tips in this in-depth analysis—stay informed on cyber threats today.

What are the federal charges against US cybersecurity professionals linked to ALPHV BlackCat ransomware?

US cybersecurity professionals Ryan Clifford Goldberg and Kevin Tyler Martin, along with an unnamed co-conspirator, have been charged in a Miami federal court with conspiring in ransomware attacks tied to the ALPHV BlackCat group. The indictment, filed on October 2, alleges they infiltrated corporate systems, encrypted data, and demanded cryptocurrency ransoms from victims in multiple states starting in May 2023. These actions reportedly netted millions in illicit gains, exploiting their professional expertise for criminal ends.

COINOTAG recommends • Professional traders group
💎 Join a professional trading community
Work with senior traders, research‑backed setups, and risk‑first frameworks.
👉 Join the group →
COINOTAG recommends • Professional traders group
📊 Transparent performance, real process
Spot strategies with documented months of triple‑digit runs during strong trends; futures plans use defined R:R and sizing.
👉 Get access →
COINOTAG recommends • Professional traders group
🧭 Research → Plan → Execute
Daily levels, watchlists, and post‑trade reviews to build consistency.
👉 Join now →
COINOTAG recommends • Professional traders group
🛡️ Risk comes first
Sizing methods, invalidation rules, and R‑multiples baked into every plan.
👉 Start today →
COINOTAG recommends • Professional traders group
🧠 Learn the “why” behind each trade
Live breakdowns, playbooks, and framework‑first education.
👉 Join the group →
COINOTAG recommends • Professional traders group
🚀 Insider • APEX • INNER CIRCLE
Choose the depth you need—tools, coaching, and member rooms.
👉 Explore tiers →

The case highlights a disturbing trend where trusted insiders in the cybersecurity field allegedly turn their skills against the very systems they are meant to protect. Federal prosecutors emphasize that the defendants’ knowledge of vulnerability patterns and negotiation tactics enabled more effective extortion schemes. This breach of trust has prompted renewed scrutiny on background checks and ethics in the industry.

How did the accused leverage insider knowledge for ALPHV BlackCat ransomware operations?

The defendants purportedly used their positions to gain insights into common defense strategies, allowing them to bypass protections in targeted organizations. Goldberg, 34, served as director of incident response at Sygnia Consulting Ltd., where he assisted clients in recovering from breaches, giving him detailed understanding of ransomware mechanics. Martin worked as a ransomware negotiator at DigitalMint, a cryptocurrency payment firm in Chicago, handling victim interactions and crypto transactions for access restoration.

COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
📈 Clear interface, precise orders
Sharp entries & exits with actionable alerts.
👉 Create free account →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
🧠 Smarter tools. Better decisions.
Depth analytics and risk features in one view.
👉 Sign up →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
🎯 Take control of entries & exits
Set alerts, define stops, execute consistently.
👉 Open account →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
🛠️ From idea to execution
Turn setups into plans with practical order types.
👉 Join now →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
📋 Trade your plan
Watchlists and routing that support focus.
👉 Get started →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
📊 Precision without the noise
Data‑first workflows for active traders.
👉 Sign up →

According to court documents from the Southern District of Florida, the trio launched attacks on a Tampa medical device manufacturer, a Maryland pharmaceutical company, a Virginia drone producer, a California engineering firm, and a California doctor’s office. In one notable incident, they extracted nearly $1.3 million in cryptocurrency from the medical device firm, which was then distributed to ALPHV BlackCat’s “as-a-service” developers. This model, where affiliates pay a cut for using the malware, has fueled the group’s global reach.

ALPHV BlackCat, also known simply as BlackCat, has been implicated in hundreds of worldwide incidents, affecting sectors from education to finance. In the US, particularly Florida, over 20 victims have reported extortion attempts linked to this ransomware variant. A prominent 2024 example involved a subsidiary of UnitedHealth Group, where hackers accessed data on approximately 190 million individuals, leading to a $22 million cryptocurrency payout—the largest healthcare breach on record, as noted in reports from cybersecurity analysts.

COINOTAG recommends • Traders club
⚡ Futures with discipline
Defined R:R, pre‑set invalidation, execution checklists.
👉 Join the club →
COINOTAG recommends • Traders club
🎯 Spot strategies that compound
Momentum & accumulation frameworks managed with clear risk.
👉 Get access →
COINOTAG recommends • Traders club
🏛️ APEX tier for serious traders
Deep dives, analyst Q&A, and accountability sprints.
👉 Explore APEX →
COINOTAG recommends • Traders club
📈 Real‑time market structure
Key levels, liquidity zones, and actionable context.
👉 Join now →
COINOTAG recommends • Traders club
🔔 Smart alerts, not noise
Context‑rich notifications tied to plans and risk—never hype.
👉 Get access →
COINOTAG recommends • Traders club
🤝 Peer review & coaching
Hands‑on feedback that sharpens execution and risk control.
👉 Join the club →

Prosecutors argue that the accused’s dual roles provided a unique advantage: identifying vulnerabilities from the inside while coordinating attacks externally. The unnamed third conspirator, also a negotiator at DigitalMint, remains uncharged but is referenced in the filings. Both former employers, Sygnia and DigitalMint, have distanced themselves, stating no company involvement or prior knowledge of the activities.

DigitalMint President Marc Jason Grens issued a statement affirming full cooperation with authorities and clarifying that no client data was compromised. He noted that the implicated individuals had not been employed for over four months, underscoring the isolated nature of the alleged crimes. This case draws on expertise from federal agencies like the FBI, which track ransomware trends, revealing how insider threats amplify cyber risks in an era of increasing digital dependency.

Broader implications include heightened regulatory focus on cryptocurrency’s role in facilitating such crimes. Blockchain analysis firms, without specific endorsements here, often trace illicit flows, aiding law enforcement in dismantling networks like ALPHV. Cybersecurity experts, such as those from the MITRE Corporation, warn that insider betrayals erode trust in protective services, urging firms to implement stricter monitoring and ethical training protocols.

Frequently Asked Questions

What ransomware tactics did the US cybersecurity professionals allegedly employ with ALPHV BlackCat?

The accused reportedly infiltrated networks, deployed ALPHV BlackCat malware to encrypt data, and demanded cryptocurrency ransoms for decryption keys, targeting vulnerable US firms in healthcare and manufacturing. This approach exploited known weaknesses, with payments funneled through crypto mixers to obscure trails, as detailed in federal indictments.

COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
📈 Clear control for futures
Sizing, stops, and scenario planning tools.
👉 Open futures account →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
🧩 Structure your futures trades
Define entries & exits with advanced orders.
👉 Sign up →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
🛡️ Control volatility
Automate alerts and manage positions with discipline.
👉 Get started →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
⚙️ Execution you can rely on
Fast routing and meaningful depth insights.
👉 Create account →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
📒 Plan. Execute. Review.
Frameworks for consistent decision‑making.
👉 Join now →
COINOTAG recommends • Exchange signup
🧩 Choose clarity over complexity
Actionable, pro‑grade tools—no fluff.
👉 Open account →

How has ALPHV BlackCat impacted US businesses and what are the risks for crypto users?

ALPHV BlackCat has extorted dozens of US entities, causing operational disruptions and massive data breaches, like the 2024 healthcare incident affecting millions. For crypto users, risks include unwittingly handling tainted funds; experts recommend using verified wallets and monitoring transactions to avoid entanglement in investigations.

Are the companies involved in the ALPHV BlackCat charges facing penalties?

No, Sygnia Consulting and DigitalMint are not targets of the probe and have confirmed no awareness of the employees’ actions. Both firms are cooperating with federal authorities to ensure compliance and prevent future insider threats.

COINOTAG recommends • Members‑only research
📌 Curated setups, clearly explained
Entry, invalidation, targets, and R:R defined before execution.
👉 Get access →
COINOTAG recommends • Members‑only research
🧠 Data‑led decision making
Technical + flow + context synthesized into actionable plans.
👉 Join now →
COINOTAG recommends • Members‑only research
🧱 Consistency over hype
Repeatable rules, realistic expectations, and a calmer mindset.
👉 Get access →
COINOTAG recommends • Members‑only research
🕒 Patience is an edge
Wait for confirmation and manage risk with checklists.
👉 Join now →
COINOTAG recommends • Members‑only research
💼 Professional mentorship
Guidance from seasoned traders and structured feedback loops.
👉 Get access →
COINOTAG recommends • Members‑only research
🧮 Track • Review • Improve
Documented PnL tracking and post‑mortems to accelerate learning.
👉 Join now →

Key Takeaways

  • Insider Expertise Fuels Crime: Legitimate cybersecurity roles provided critical knowledge for executing sophisticated ransomware attacks.
  • Cryptocurrency Enables Anonymity: Ransoms in crypto, like the $1.3 million from one victim, highlight the need for better transaction tracing tools.
  • Prevention is Paramount: Businesses should enhance employee vetting and adopt multi-layered defenses to mitigate risks from trusted insiders.

Conclusion

The federal charges against US cybersecurity professionals tied to ALPHV BlackCat ransomware underscore the dual-edged nature of expertise in an increasingly digitized world, where insider threats can devastate businesses through cryptocurrency extortion. As seen in the alleged attacks on diverse sectors, including healthcare, the fallout extends beyond financial losses to eroded public trust. Moving forward, strengthening oversight in the cybersecurity and crypto industries will be essential to combat such schemes—professionals and firms alike must prioritize integrity to safeguard against evolving cyber dangers.

COINOTAG recommends • Members‑only research
📌 Curated setups, clearly explained
Entry, invalidation, targets, and R:R defined before execution.
👉 Get access →
COINOTAG recommends • Members‑only research
🧠 Data‑led decision making
Technical + flow + context synthesized into actionable plans.
👉 Join now →
COINOTAG recommends • Members‑only research
🧱 Consistency over hype
Repeatable rules, realistic expectations, and a calmer mindset.
👉 Get access →
COINOTAG recommends • Members‑only research
🕒 Patience is an edge
Wait for confirmation and manage risk with checklists.
👉 Join now →
COINOTAG recommends • Members‑only research
💼 Professional mentorship
Guidance from seasoned traders and structured feedback loops.
👉 Get access →
COINOTAG recommends • Members‑only research
🧮 Track • Review • Improve
Documented PnL tracking and post‑mortems to accelerate learning.
👉 Join now →

Source: https://en.coinotag.com/us-cybersecurity-professionals-accused-of-aiding-blackcat-ransomware-in-cryptocurrency-extortions/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.

You May Also Like

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Will the Fed’s first rate cut of 2025 fuel another leg higher for Bitcoin and equities, or does September’s history point to caution? First rate cut of 2025 set against a fragile backdrop The Federal Reserve is widely expected to…
Tron Bull
BULL$0.001226+6.60%
Fuel
FUEL$0.00261-3.69%
Notcoin
NOT$0.0007725-0.45%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/18 00:27
Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

The post Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto Presales Meta Description: Discover which of the leading crypto presales, Digitap ($TAP), BlockchainFX, or Bitcoin Hyper, offers the best 100x potential with innovative technologies. In a market filled with opportunities, could the next 100x crypto presale be lying in plain sight? Among the hottest tokens right now are Digitap ($TAP), BlockchainFX, and Bitcoin Hyper, each targeting various pain points in the crypto and traditional finance sectors. Digitap, the world’s first omni-bank, has already raised almost $1.7 million in its ongoing presale, giving investors a chance to buy $TAP tokens at just $0.0297, with a launch price of $0.14. Digitap could just be the best crypto to buy now in 2025. However, read on to find out why Digitap, BlockchainFX, and Bitcoin Hyper are emerging as top altcoins to buy this Q4. BlockchainFX: The Bridge Between Crypto and TradFi? BlockchainFX is aiming to enhance the trading environment with its all-in-one, crypto-native platform, which enables users to trade over 500 assets, including cryptocurrencies, forex, stocks, ETFs, futures, options, and bonds, all in one location. As one of the promising altcoins to buy in 2025, the $BFX token offers holders a unique option to earn daily rewards in USDT from up to 70% of the trading costs on the platform. With more than $10 million raised in the ongoing presale, $BFX has made good progress. However, Digitap ($TAP) shows stronger potential when comparing technological depth and real-world utility. Unlike BlockchainFX, Digitap integrates AI-enhanced routing for faster, borderless transactions and operates on a three-layer protocol. This advanced design gives Digitap a broader, more scalable edge, making it a more future-ready contender in the race for financial innovation. Bitcoin Hyper: Scaling Bitcoin for the Future? Bitcoin Hyper is targeting Bitcoin’s key limitations, which include slow transactions, high fees, and lack of programmability, by offering…
TAP Protocol
TAP$0.324-1.51%
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.17517-2.80%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00228+10.14%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/11/11 02:01
Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

The post Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes A new report from Dune and RWA.xyz highlights Polygon’s role in the growing RWA sector. Polygon PoS currently holds $1.13 billion in RWA Total Value Locked (TVL) across 269 assets. The network holds a 62% market share of tokenized global bonds, driven by European money market funds. The Polygon POL $0.25 24h volatility: 1.4% Market cap: $2.64 B Vol. 24h: $106.17 M network is securing a significant position in the rapidly growing tokenization space, now holding over $1.13 billion in total value locked (TVL) from Real World Assets (RWAs). This development comes as the network continues to evolve, recently deploying its major “Rio” upgrade on the Amoy testnet to enhance future scaling capabilities. This information comes from a new joint report on the state of the RWA market published on Sept. 17 by blockchain analytics firm Dune and data platform RWA.xyz. The focus on RWAs is intensifying across the industry, coinciding with events like the ongoing Real-World Asset Summit in New York. Sandeep Nailwal, CEO of the Polygon Foundation, highlighted the findings via a post on X, noting that the TVL is spread across 269 assets and 2,900 holders on the Polygon PoS chain. The Dune and https://t.co/W6WSFlHoQF report on RWA is out and it shows that RWA is happening on Polygon. Here are a few highlights: – Leading in Global Bonds: Polygon holds 62% share of tokenized global bonds (driven by Spiko’s euro MMF and Cashlink euro issues) – Spiko U.S.… — Sandeep | CEO, Polygon Foundation (※,※) (@sandeepnailwal) September 17, 2025 Key Trends From the 2025 RWA Report The joint publication, titled “RWA REPORT 2025,” offers a comprehensive look into the tokenized asset landscape, which it states has grown 224% since the start of 2024. The report identifies several key trends driving this expansion. According to…
B
B$0.15087+9.36%
MemeCore
M$2.43657+1.44%
Threshold
T$0.01288-0.54%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:40

Trending News

More

Markets await Fed’s first 2025 cut, experts bet “this bull market is not even close to over”

Which Best Crypto Presale Offers 100x?

Polygon Tops RWA Rankings With $1.1B in Tokenized Assets

Bill In Advance To End The US Government Shutdown

Why The Green Bay Packers Must Take The Cleveland Browns Seriously — As Hard As That Might Be

Quick Reads

More

DOGE Price Prediction & Analysis: Will Dogecoin Hit $50 by 2030?

Dropee Complete Guide: Earn Crypto Airdrops with Daily Quiz Game

Solana(SOL) Price Prediction 2030: Will SOL Reach 1,000 USDT?

What Is Privacy Coin? Top Privacy Coins to Trade in 2025

EOS Price Prediction: Can EOS Reach $50 or Even $100 in the Next 10 Years?

Crypto Prices

mc_price_img_alt

Bitcoin

BTC

$105,844.52
$105,844.52$105,844.52

+0.75%

mc_price_img_alt

Ethereum

ETH

$3,558.18
$3,558.18$3,558.18

+1.09%

mc_price_img_alt

XRP

XRP

$2.5466
$2.5466$2.5466

+0.69%

mc_price_img_alt

Solana

SOL

$167.20
$167.20$167.20

+0.54%

mc_price_img_alt

DOGE

DOGE

$0.17999
$0.17999$0.17999

+0.42%