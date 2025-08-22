US DOJ official signals department opposes retrial for Roman Storm

Though a Justice Department official did not mention the Tornado Cash developer by name, he made many general references to enforcement cases involving similar allegations.

Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm, found guilty on one felony count in August, may be closer to avoiding a possible retrial on additional charges following a statement from a Justice Department official.

Speaking at a Thursday summit in Wyoming organized by the cryptocurrency advocacy organization American Innovation Project, Matthew Galeotti, the acting assistant attorney general for the Justice Department’s criminal division, suggested that the department would be changing its approach to certain enforcement cases involving crypto and blockchain.

The DOJ official said his remarks were to offer clarity following an April memo from US Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, titled “Ending Regulation by Prosecution.”

