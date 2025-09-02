US, Dutch authorities take down fake ID marketplace

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/02 19:25
SIX
SIX$0.02142+0.65%
Seed.Photo
PHOTO$1.5621+7.46%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0973-4.11%
Imagen Network
IMAGE$0.00046-20.68%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017477-4.84%
SPACE ID
ID$0.1591+0.12%
Overtake
TAKE$0.10003+2.00%
  1. Homepage
  2. >
  3. News
  4. >
  5. Business
  6. >
  7. US, Dutch authorities take down fake ID marketplace

Summary:

  • American and Dutch authorities have seized a $6.4 million fake ID service, with fake identity documents being offered for as little as $9
  • No arrests have been made, but servers have been seized and investigations are ongoing
  • The seizure comes as governments begin to embrace digital IDs

Authorities from the United States and the Netherlands have busted an online fake ID marketplace, according to a press release by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

The marketplace, known as VerifTools, sold counterfeit driver’s licenses, passports, and other identification documents. It offered false IDs for multiple countries, including the entirety of the U.S. documents, which cost as little as $9 worth of digital assets.

In its own statement, Dutch Police called the site one of the largest false ID producers on the Internet. It described it as simple as uploading a passport photo, inputting the required false data, and then being given a downloadable false ID image upon payment. It indicated that the primary use of these IDs was to bypass Know Your Customer (KYC) verification.

Two domains associated with the marketplace were seized, as well as a blog. There have been no arrests as of now, but the Dutch Police statement warns that it is in possession of two physical servers and more than 21 virtual servers:

“The police will continue to investigate data on the servers and then it will also be clear whether the administrator and the users can be found.”

It also notes that creating fake IDs carries a maximum penalty of six years’ imprisonment.

“The internet is not a refuge for criminals. If you build or sell tools that let offenders impersonate victims, you are part of the crime,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Ryan Ellison in the DOJ’s statement. “We will use every lawful tool to disrupt your business, take the profit out of it, and bring you to justice. No one operation is bigger than us together. With our partners at every level of law enforcement we will protect New Mexicans and defend those who stand up for our community.”

This screen greets visitors to VerifTools websitesImage of IDs for sale provided by the U.S. DOJ

According to the press release, VerifTools appeared on authorities’ radar while investigating a conspiracy to use stolen identity information to break into digital asset accounts. That led them to VerifTools.

At the time of the seizure, VerifTools apparently had taken in $6.4 million.

The simplicity and scale of the VerifTools operation again challenge the concept of ID verification in the 21st century. With rapidly improving digital tools, creating fake ID documents has never been easier; no doubt this is part of why governments are increasingly examining digital ID programs worldwide. For instance, the European Union announced earlier this year that it was proceeding with a digital driving licence pilot, while the United Kingdom announced in December last year that it planned to roll out digital IDs.

Though critics of such programs point to privacy concerns associated with digital identification, blockchain technology has shown promise as a practical middle ground, allowing for both the security and verifiability needed for digital ID while—via public blockchains—obviating the need for IDs to be strictly controlled by potentially nefarious governments.

Until such a day comes, digital identity fraud will likely continue at the same pace. Indeed, despite the seizure, it appears that a successor service has already appeared and been circulated on Telegram. As reported by The Hacker News, on August 28, someone purporting to be the operator of the original service announced the relaunch of the service with a slightly different domain name.

Watch: Digital Asset Recovery takes token recovery seriously

title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” referrerpolicy=”strict-origin-when-cross-origin” allowfullscreen=””>

Source: https://coingeek.com/us-dutch-authorities-take-down-fake-id-marketplace/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

LD Capital founder responds to NEIRO's high control question: Buy at the bottom, never sell

LD Capital founder responds to NEIRO's high control question: Buy at the bottom, never sell

PANews reported on June 20 that in response to a post by on-chain analyst Yu Jin that " Trend Research controls 64.25% of the total NEIRO (uppercase) tokens ", LD
Neiro
NEIRO$0.00093+14.12%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.088+28.27%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 23:27
Share
Coinbase Q1 financial report explained: Net profit plummeted 94% due to portfolio losses, and the company acquired Deribit to expand into derivatives

Coinbase Q1 financial report explained: Net profit plummeted 94% due to portfolio losses, and the company acquired Deribit to expand into derivatives

Revenue performance fell short of expectations, with net profit plummeting 94%, trading volume falling 10%, retail trading revenue falling 19% month-on-month, and institutional trading revenue falling 30% month-on-month.
LayerNet
NET$0.00009784-0.07%
Share
PANews2025/05/09 14:13
Share
BitMine releases holdings data: Total cryptocurrency and cash holdings reach $8.98 billion, including approximately 1.867 million ETH

BitMine releases holdings data: Total cryptocurrency and cash holdings reach $8.98 billion, including approximately 1.867 million ETH

PANews reported on September 2nd that, according to PR Newswire, BitMine Immersion Technologies (BMNR) announced the release of its August investor presentation and a video featuring Chairman Tom Lee, revealing that as of August 31st, its total cryptocurrency and cash holdings reached $8.98 billion, including 1,866,974 ETH (at $4,458 per coin), 192 BTC, and $635 million in cash. BitMine holds the world's largest ETH vault and the second-largest crypto asset vault, second only to Strategy Inc. (MSTR). BitMine's institutional investors include ARK, Founders Fund, and Pantera. The company emphasized that the GENIUS Act and SEC Project Crypto will drive the long-term development of Ethereum. The presentation and video are now available on its official website.
Bitcoin
BTC$111,237.63+1.96%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000285+5.55%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$1.563+0.77%
Share
PANews2025/09/02 19:48
Share

Trending News

More

LD Capital founder responds to NEIRO's high control question: Buy at the bottom, never sell

Coinbase Q1 financial report explained: Net profit plummeted 94% due to portfolio losses, and the company acquired Deribit to expand into derivatives

BitMine releases holdings data: Total cryptocurrency and cash holdings reach $8.98 billion, including approximately 1.867 million ETH

Kite secures $18 million in funding led by PayPal and General Catalyst

BNC's BNB holdings increased to 388,888, aiming to reach 1% of the supply by the end of the year