US Economist warns R. Kiyosaki Bitcoin and Nvidia charts signal ‘big crash’

The dollar is weakening, inflation pressures are mounting, and U.S. markets are approaching what some analysts warn could be the largest reset in modern history.

Speaking on Robert Kiyosaki’s Rich Dad channel on August 20, veteran economist and author Harry Dent issued one of his starkest warnings yet, arguing that three of the most important charts in finance, Bitcoin (BTC), the Nasdaq 100, and Nvidia, are all flashing signs of a looming downturn.

Dent, known for his long-term cycles research, said the recent acceleration across tech, crypto, and AI-related assets has reached the point in the industry lifecycle where a shakeout is almost inevitable.

While Nvidia has led the AI trade with explosive gains in 2024 and 2025, Dent believes its trajectory is unsustainable.

Dent reveals crypto won’t escape the next crash

Cryptocurrency is also firmly in Dent’s crosshairs. Despite Bitcoin holding above $115,000 in mid-August and Ethereum near $4,300, Dent warned that crypto remains vulnerable to capital flight if broader risk assets falter.

Dent emphasized that while he remains optimistic on the long-term transformative power of AI and blockchain, the timing is critical.

Kiyosaki, author of the bestselling Rich Dad Poor Dad, echoed the caution, saying investors must prepare for what he described as “the biggest crash in history.” He urged viewers to reduce exposure to “fake money” like the U.S. dollar and rotate into hard assets such as gold and silver. Both metals have staged strong rallies this year, with gold up 28% year-to-date and silver climbing 29% to trade just shy of $40 an ounce.