US Economist warns R. Kiyosaki Bitcoin and Nvidia charts signal ‘big crash’

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 19:38
NEAR
NEAR$2.484-0.04%
Threshold
T$0.01603+0.31%
U
U$0.0152+1.67%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00225054-0.76%
Bitcoin
BTC$114,223.42+0.48%

The dollar is weakening, inflation pressures are mounting, and U.S. markets are approaching what some analysts warn could be the largest reset in modern history. 

Speaking on Robert Kiyosaki’s Rich Dad channel on August 20, veteran economist and author Harry Dent issued one of his starkest warnings yet, arguing that three of the most important charts in finance, Bitcoin (BTC), the Nasdaq 100, and Nvidia, are all flashing signs of a looming downturn.

Dent, known for his long-term cycles research, said the recent acceleration across tech, crypto, and AI-related assets has reached the point in the industry lifecycle where a shakeout is almost inevitable. 

While Nvidia has led the AI trade with explosive gains in 2024 and 2025, Dent believes its trajectory is unsustainable.

Dent reveals crypto won’t escape the next crash 

Cryptocurrency is also firmly in Dent’s crosshairs. Despite Bitcoin holding above $115,000 in mid-August and Ethereum near $4,300, Dent warned that crypto remains vulnerable to capital flight if broader risk assets falter. 

Dent emphasized that while he remains optimistic on the long-term transformative power of AI and blockchain, the timing is critical. 

Kiyosaki, author of the bestselling Rich Dad Poor Dad, echoed the caution, saying investors must prepare for what he described as “the biggest crash in history.” He urged viewers to reduce exposure to “fake money” like the U.S. dollar and rotate into hard assets such as gold and silver. Both metals have staged strong rallies this year, with gold up 28% year-to-date and silver climbing 29% to trade just shy of $40 an ounce.

Source: https://finbold.com/us-economist-warns-r-kiyosaki-bitcoin-and-nvidia-charts-signal-big-crash/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Story Protocol jumps 15% as whales buy $47M in tokens, platform teases upcoming ‘Big things’

Story Protocol jumps 15% as whales buy $47M in tokens, platform teases upcoming ‘Big things’

Story Protocol’s IP token has seen a sharp 15% bounce, trading just above $3 after days of downward drift. The surge was accompanied by a sudden 118% spike in trading volume and large-scale whale accumulation, fueling speculation around the project’s…
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01326-2.99%
Story
IP$5.705-1.50%
Drift Protocol
DRIFT$0.5013-3.18%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/23 14:40
Share
SharpLink Approves $1.5 Billion Share Buyback Plan, Strengthens Ethereum Holdings Strategy

SharpLink Approves $1.5 Billion Share Buyback Plan, Strengthens Ethereum Holdings Strategy

PANews reported on August 22nd that SharpLink Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SBET) announced that its board of directors has approved a share repurchase program of up to $1.5 billion to optimize capital allocation and support market performance. SharpLink is one of the world's largest corporate holders of Ethereum (ETH) and is committed to driving widespread adoption of the Ethereum ecosystem. The program aims to avoid diluting the value of each share of Ethereum by repurchasing shares in the event that the company's stock price falls below the net asset value (NAV) of its Ethereum holdings. Repurchases will be made through open market purchases, privately negotiated transactions, or other legally binding means, depending on factors such as market conditions, stock price, and trading volume. The program may be suspended or terminated at any time.
MAY
MAY$0.04635-1.98%
Navcoin
NAV$0.04626-1.38%
Ethereum
ETH$4,295.13+0.53%
Share
PANews2025/08/22 20:31
Share
The Ultimate Guide to Profiting from Altcoin Season with a Smart Portfolio

The Ultimate Guide to Profiting from Altcoin Season with a Smart Portfolio

The crypto market comprises various cycles, but nothing brings as much excitement as altcoin season. While Bitcoin often performs its charm act, it is the movement of money into other coins that often delivers the real fireworks. When smart money engages in this market, it’s when some of the biggest returns in history have been […]
RealLink
REAL$0.05127-0.73%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005904+3.09%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.00548+0.03%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/22 20:00
Share

Trending News

More

Story Protocol jumps 15% as whales buy $47M in tokens, platform teases upcoming ‘Big things’

SharpLink Approves $1.5 Billion Share Buyback Plan, Strengthens Ethereum Holdings Strategy

The Ultimate Guide to Profiting from Altcoin Season with a Smart Portfolio

Two major Bitcoin whales switched to ETH within two days, and 7 wallets still hold about $9.55 billion in BTC

Haycen receives approval to issue stablecoin in Bermuda, plans to launch pound-pegged token