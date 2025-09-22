The post US emerges as powerhouse in block reward mining appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > US emerges as powerhouse in block reward mining The United States has become a central location for block reward mining, a sector with significant economic meaning requiring much computer power. Recent events, such as Cipher Mining (NASDAQ: CIFR) opening its Black Pearl plant in West Texas and Bitmain planning a U.S. factory, show that mining operations are moving to and growing in North America. As a result of progressing regulatory laws, abundant energy, and wise investments, the U.S. is ready to lead the world’s mining industry, shifting global hash locations, resulting in rapid growth. In early August 2025, Cipher Mining started its Black Pearl plant in West Texas. It’s a large operation with 104,000 computers used for BTC mining. This modern site shows how ambitious mining projects in the U.S. are. West Texas is a great starting place for such projects with its cheap energy and land. The state’s energy market has few rules and relies heavily on energy from renewable sources like wind and solar power. This helps miners save money and think about the environment. Adding to this momentum, Bitmain, the world’s leading manufacturer of block reward mining hardware, announced plans to establish its first U.S.-based production facility by early 2026. Known for producing ASICs (application-specific integrated circuits) tailored for mining, Bitmain’s move signals a strategic shift from its traditional base in China, where regulatory crackdowns have intensified. By setting up in the U.S., Bitmain aims to meet rising demand for mining equipment in North America while reducing dependence on overseas supply chains, which have faced disruptions from trade tensions. This facility is expected to create jobs, drive innovation in hardware efficiency, and provide U.S. miners with faster access to advanced technology, bolstering their competitiveness in a rapidly evolving industry. These changes… The post US emerges as powerhouse in block reward mining appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > US emerges as powerhouse in block reward mining The United States has become a central location for block reward mining, a sector with significant economic meaning requiring much computer power. Recent events, such as Cipher Mining (NASDAQ: CIFR) opening its Black Pearl plant in West Texas and Bitmain planning a U.S. factory, show that mining operations are moving to and growing in North America. As a result of progressing regulatory laws, abundant energy, and wise investments, the U.S. is ready to lead the world’s mining industry, shifting global hash locations, resulting in rapid growth. In early August 2025, Cipher Mining started its Black Pearl plant in West Texas. It’s a large operation with 104,000 computers used for BTC mining. This modern site shows how ambitious mining projects in the U.S. are. West Texas is a great starting place for such projects with its cheap energy and land. The state’s energy market has few rules and relies heavily on energy from renewable sources like wind and solar power. This helps miners save money and think about the environment. Adding to this momentum, Bitmain, the world’s leading manufacturer of block reward mining hardware, announced plans to establish its first U.S.-based production facility by early 2026. Known for producing ASICs (application-specific integrated circuits) tailored for mining, Bitmain’s move signals a strategic shift from its traditional base in China, where regulatory crackdowns have intensified. By setting up in the U.S., Bitmain aims to meet rising demand for mining equipment in North America while reducing dependence on overseas supply chains, which have faced disruptions from trade tensions. This facility is expected to create jobs, drive innovation in hardware efficiency, and provide U.S. miners with faster access to advanced technology, bolstering their competitiveness in a rapidly evolving industry. These changes…

US emerges as powerhouse in block reward mining

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/22 13:02
Union
U$0.012042-11.93%
Bitcoin
BTC$112,705.33-2.61%
Movement
MOVE$0.1179-7.74%
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0.3383-10.33%
READY
READY$0.009922-23.67%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.04758-12.92%
  1. Homepage
  2. >
  3. News
  4. >
  5. Business
  6. >
  7. US emerges as powerhouse in block reward mining

The United States has become a central location for block reward mining, a sector with significant economic meaning requiring much computer power. Recent events, such as Cipher Mining (NASDAQ: CIFR) opening its Black Pearl plant in West Texas and Bitmain planning a U.S. factory, show that mining operations are moving to and growing in North America.

As a result of progressing regulatory laws, abundant energy, and wise investments, the U.S. is ready to lead the world’s mining industry, shifting global hash locations, resulting in rapid growth.

In early August 2025, Cipher Mining started its Black Pearl plant in West Texas. It’s a large operation with 104,000 computers used for BTC mining. This modern site shows how ambitious mining projects in the U.S. are. West Texas is a great starting place for such projects with its cheap energy and land. The state’s energy market has few rules and relies heavily on energy from renewable sources like wind and solar power. This helps miners save money and think about the environment.

Adding to this momentum, Bitmain, the world’s leading manufacturer of block reward mining hardware, announced plans to establish its first U.S.-based production facility by early 2026. Known for producing ASICs (application-specific integrated circuits) tailored for mining, Bitmain’s move signals a strategic shift from its traditional base in China, where regulatory crackdowns have intensified.

By setting up in the U.S., Bitmain aims to meet rising demand for mining equipment in North America while reducing dependence on overseas supply chains, which have faced disruptions from trade tensions. This facility is expected to create jobs, drive innovation in hardware efficiency, and provide U.S. miners with faster access to advanced technology, bolstering their competitiveness in a rapidly evolving industry.

These changes signify a shift in the mining landscape, caused by regulations and regional benefits. China banned crypto activities, like mining, on August 2, 2025, due to worries about financial stability and the amount of money exiting the country. This policy has effectively dismantled China’s once-dominant position in global mining, pushing companies to seek friendlier jurisdictions. The U.S., with its steady rules and good infrastructure, became a popular choice. States such as Texas, Wyoming, and Montana have inexpensive power, support businesses, and back digital assets, attracting mining companies.

The U.S. government’s helpful attitude has also made this growth faster. Earlier, Treasury Secretary Bessent said the government plans to study decentralized computing and digital payments. This fits with President Donald Trump’s idea of a U.S. Strategic Crypto Reserve. This open-minded plan gives miners confidence to spend money on big projects.

This is very different from the strict rules in places like China or Kuwait, where energy worries have caused mining crackdowns. The U.S. has clearer regulatory frameworks and benefits, like tax breaks and energy aid, creating a friendlier environment for the industry to do well.

This change can have a significant economic impact. Block reward mining is an industry worth billions of dollars. It creates jobs, helps build infrastructure, and causes technological progress. For example, Cipher’s Black Pearl plant is creating hundreds of jobs for engineers and support staff. It also helps the local economies in West Texas. Furthermore, Bitmain’s U.S. factory will create jobs in manufacturing and related areas. This will have a ripple effect throughout supply chains. As more companies move to or grow in the U.S., entire areas will gain from the economic activity that mining creates.

Energy is still very important to this industry, and the U.S. is able to meet the demand. Texas is a leader in renewable energy. It lets miners use solar and wind power, which helps with worries about being sustainable while still reeling in profit. Companies like Cipher are focusing all their attention on green energy options. This fits with the world’s call to reduce carbon emissions. Meanwhile, Bitmain’s U.S. operations should manufacture better ASIC technology.

This will make energy use more efficient and reduce mining’s environmental impact. These new ideas are essential as the industry is plagued with questions about how much energy it uses. This is especially true in areas like Kuwait, where mining has strained power grids.

The expected growth for U.S. mining is large. Experts think the U.S. could have over 50% of the world’s mining computer power by 2027. This is up from about 40% today. This growth is because of both money spent in the country and international miners coming from places with strict rules. The increase in cloud mining platforms shows there is more interest from regular people, which in turn also causes a need for infrastructure. Projects like Black Pearl and Bitmain’s factory are helping the U.S. build a strong system for cryptocurrency mining.

There are still problems, such as changes in the market, uncertain rules in some states, and the need for reliable energy grids. But the U.S. is clearly moving forward.

As Cipher’s BTC-focused Black Pearl grows and Bitmain’s U.S. factory opens, the country is not just participating in the global mining boom—it is leading it. With plenty of resources, helpful rules, and new technology, the U.S. is ready to change the future of cryptocurrency mining. This will cause economic growth and make the U.S. the most important place in the industry.

Watch | Bitcoin mining in 2025: Is it still worth it?

title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” referrerpolicy=”strict-origin-when-cross-origin” allowfullscreen=””>

Source: https://coingeek.com/us-emerges-as-powerhouse-in-block-reward-mining/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

China’s EV insurance business is losing a lot of money because repair costs are too high

China’s EV insurance business is losing a lot of money because repair costs are too high

China’s EV insurance business is losing a lot of money because repair costs are too high.
League of Traders
LOT$0.01842-9.21%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/22 14:09
Share
This U.S. politician’s suspicious stock trade just returned over 200% in weeks

This U.S. politician’s suspicious stock trade just returned over 200% in weeks

The post This U.S. politician’s suspicious stock trade just returned over 200% in weeks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. United States Representative Cloe Fields has seen his stake in Opendoor Technologies (NASDAQ: OPEN) stock return over 200% in just a matter of weeks. According to congressional trade filings, the lawmaker purchased a stake in the online real estate company on July 21, 2025, investing between $1,001 and $15,000. At the time, the stock was trading around $2 and had been largely stagnant for months. Receive Signals on US Congress Members’ Stock Trades Stocks Stay up-to-date on the trading activity of US Congress members. The signal triggers based on updates from the House disclosure reports, notifying you of their latest stock transactions. Enable signal The trade has since paid off, with Opendoor surging to $10, a gain of nearly 220% in under two months. By comparison, the broader S&P 500 index rose less than 5% during the same period. OPEN one-week stock price chart. Source: Finbold Assuming he invested a minimum of $1,001, the purchase would now be worth about $3,200, while a $15,000 stake would have grown to nearly $48,000, generating profits of roughly $2,200 and $33,000, respectively. OPEN’s stock rally Notably, Opendoor’s rally has been fueled by major corporate shifts and market speculation. For instance, in August, the company named former Shopify COO Kaz Nejatian as CEO, while co-founders Keith Rabois and Eric Wu rejoined the board, moves seen as a return to the company’s early innovative spirit.  Outgoing CEO Carrie Wheeler’s resignation and sale of millions in stock reinforced the sense of a new chapter. Beyond leadership changes, Opendoor’s surge has taken on meme-stock characteristics. In this case, retail investors piled in as shares climbed, while short sellers scrambled to cover, pushing prices higher.  However, the stock is still not without challenges, where its iBuying model is untested at scale, margins are thin, and debt tied to…
Union
U$0.012035-12.01%
RealLink
REAL$0.05984-4.95%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0.0010447-18.74%
Share
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 04:02
Share
Fed cuts interest rates for first time in 2025

Fed cuts interest rates for first time in 2025

The Federal Reserve has followed through with its widely expected decision, cutting rates by 25 basis points and leaving the door open for more cuts. The Federal Reserve’s widely anticipated decision came on Wednesday, September 17. The Federal Open Market…
Moonveil
MORE$0.08488-4.93%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.84081-17.84%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/18 02:20
Share

Trending News

More

China’s EV insurance business is losing a lot of money because repair costs are too high

This U.S. politician’s suspicious stock trade just returned over 200% in weeks

Fed cuts interest rates for first time in 2025

Metaplanet Hits 85% of Bitcoin Yearly Target, Becomes Fifth-Largest Corporate Holder

September Altcoin Rally: XRP, Tron, and Solana Join the Surge