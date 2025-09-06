US-Europe Tensions Spike with Massive Google Fine

By: Coinstats
2025/09/06 05:25
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.355+0.45%
FINE
FINE$0.0000000014027-5.62%

The EU fined Google 2.95 billion euros, accusing it of adtech market abuse. Trump criticized the penalty, treating it as an attack on US economic interests.

Continue Reading:US-Europe Tensions Spike with Massive Google Fine

The post US-Europe Tensions Spike with Massive Google Fine appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Largest Russian bank Sberbank set to launch Bitcoin and Ethereum crypto derivatives

Largest Russian bank Sberbank set to launch Bitcoin and Ethereum crypto derivatives

Sberbank has come up with another investment option for Russians who want to bet their money on major cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum without actually owning them. The banking giant will pitch its new product to Russia’s young market for digital assets and derivatives that has been growing with the nod of the country’s generally […]
Wink
LIKE$0.011023+0.30%
Major
MAJOR$0.15813-1.53%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.06381+2.21%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/06 04:45
Share
PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

CryptoQuant predicts three future trend scenarios for Bitcoin: in an optimistic scenario, it will rise to $150,000 to $175,000; Binance Alpha will launch Anon, BEETS and SHADOW; Moonshot announced the launch of New XAI gork ($gork).
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.358+0.68%
Xai
XAI$0.04666+2.84%
New XAI gork
GORK$0.009601+5.99%
Share
PANews2025/05/01 17:30
Share
Exclusive interview with the founder of Galois Capital: I gave up mathematics and switched to trading because I was too afraid of being poor

Exclusive interview with the founder of Galois Capital: I gave up mathematics and switched to trading because I was too afraid of being poor

In this article, Kevin Zhou shares his legendary experience from being born in Shanghai as an immigrant from a poor family to being addicted to games and then to being a cryptocurrency trader, as well as his profound insights and personal participation in major market events such as the Luna collapse and Ethereum merger.
Terra
LUNA$0.1474+2.00%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002524-4.61%
Major
MAJOR$0.15813-1.53%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 18:00
Share

Trending News

More

Largest Russian bank Sberbank set to launch Bitcoin and Ethereum crypto derivatives

PA Daily | Moonshot launches New XAI gork ($gork); analysis shows that Trump’s crypto assets account for about 40% of his total assets

Exclusive interview with the founder of Galois Capital: I gave up mathematics and switched to trading because I was too afraid of being poor

Publicly listed companies have more than 768,500 Bitcoins in their treasury, worth more than $82 billion

SEC and CFTC to Hold Joint Crypto Regulatory Roundtable