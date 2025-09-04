US Fed to hold conference on digital assets amid challenges to leadership

While Fed Governor Lisa Cook attempts to argue against her dismissal in court, the central bank said it will hold an October event to address innovation in payments.

The US Federal Reserve Board has scheduled a conference to discuss topics related to payments, including stablecoins and tokenization.

In a Wednesday notice, the Fed said the Oct. 21 conference would address “emerging stablecoin use cases and business models” as well as “tokenization of financial products and services” as part of efforts to innovate US payments systems.

Though the announcement came from the entire Fed board, Governor Christopher Waller, rather than Chair Jerome Powell, provided comments on the event.

