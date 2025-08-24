US Government Owns 10% of Intel. Could Bitcoin Firms Be Next?

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/24 17:23
  • US takes stake in Intel 
  • “An unsustainable bubble” 

Early Bitcoin investor Tuur Demeester has suggested that the U.S. government could potentially take a stake in Bitcoin companies just like it did with chip giant Intel. 

A recent report by Adamant Research has addressed this issue, claiming that the “historic risk” to custodied Bitcoin remains in place despite recent adoption milestones and the regulatory thaw in the U.S. 

“History shows that measures once thought extreme can quickly become popular under the right pressures,” the report said.  

Large stashes of Bitcoin held in highly regulated onshore entities could be most vulnerable to confiscation or rehypothecation. 

US takes stake in Intel 

Earlier this week, it was confirmed that the U.S. government would take a 10% stake in chip giant Intel for nearly $9 billion. The controversial deal will make it possible for the tech giant to keep expanding factories in the US. 

“An unsustainable bubble” 

The cryptocurrency treasury race will eventually result in an unsustainable bubble. Hence, it advises “caution” and “awareness” when it comes to dealing with these types of companies since investors get exposed to additional layers of risk. 

The report recommends exercising “thorough due diligence” when investing in Bitcoin companies while focusing on “integrity” and “perseverance” instead of just first-mover advantage. 

“We’ve seen strategic advantages evaporate very quickly in this space,” it said. 

Investors are also advised to focus on companies that have operations in multiple countries. 

That said, the report has stressed that investors should prioritize getting exposure to the actual asset instead of just companies holding it. 

Source: https://u.today/us-government-owns-10-of-intel-could-bitcoin-firms-be-next

Cryptopolitan2025/08/24 18:33
PANews2025/05/08 17:30
Crypto.news2025/06/19 03:01
