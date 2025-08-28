US Government Plans Blockchain Move for Economic Data

By: Brave Newcoin
2025/08/28 03:15
Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick announced that his department will start publishing economic data, including GDP figures, on blockchain technology.

This marks one of the first times a major government will use blockchain for official economic reporting. The announcement came during a White House cabinet meeting on Tuesday, August 26, 2025.

Commerce Secretary’s Blockchain Promise

Speaking directly to President Trump, Lutnick made his intentions clear: “The Department of Commerce is going to start issuing its statistics on the blockchain, because you are the crypto president, and we are going to put our GDP on the blockchain so people can use it for data and distribution.”

The plan will start with GDP data but could grow to include other economic statistics. Lutnick said the Commerce Department is “still ironing out all the details” before moving forward. He also mentioned that the blockchain system would be available to other government agencies once it’s working properly.

No timeline was given for when this blockchain-based data publishing will begin. The department must first decide which blockchain network to use and work out technical details.

This announcement comes at a time when the Trump administration has questioned the accuracy of government economic data. In August 2025, President Trump fired Commissioner of Labor Statistics Erika McEntarfer after a jobs report showed disappointing numbers. Trump accused the agency of releasing “rigged” data.

By using blockchain technology, the government aims to create a system where data cannot be changed once it’s published. This could help build trust in government statistics.

Blockchain technology works like a digital ledger that’s shared across many computers. Once information is added, it becomes extremely difficult to alter or delete. This makes it useful for storing important records that need to stay accurate over time.

Congressional Support and New Legislation

The Commerce Department’s blockchain initiative has backing from Congress. The Deploying American Blockchains Act passed the House in June 2025 with support from both political parties. The bill now waits for Senate approval.

This legislation makes the Commerce Department the lead federal agency for blockchain policy. It also directs the department to create a national strategy for using blockchain technology across government.

Representatives Kat Cammack from Florida and Darren Soto, also from Florida, introduced the bill together. Cammack said understanding blockchain technology is “critical” for the economy and national security.

The bill requires the Commerce Department to advise the President on blockchain policies and establish advisory committees. It also calls for annual reports on blockchain activities and recommendations for additional legislation.

Global Blockchain Government Examples

The United States is not the first country to explore government use of blockchain. Several nations have already implemented the technology for public services.

Estonia started using blockchain in 2016 to protect over one million patient health records. The small Baltic country has become a leader in digital government services, with blockchain securing parts of its digital ID system.

California’s Department of Motor Vehicles moved 42 million car titles onto a blockchain system in 2024. This helps prevent fraud and makes vehicle transfers easier for residents.

The European Union created the European Blockchain Services Infrastructure in 2018. This system lets member countries share verified documents across borders more easily. Countries like France, Slovenia, and Denmark host validator nodes for this network.

Singapore and Australia also tested blockchain systems in 2021 for cross-border trade documents. These trials reduced paperwork and cut costs for businesses.

Trump Administration’s Crypto Strategy

The blockchain GDP initiative fits into a broader push by the Trump administration to embrace digital assets. Commerce Secretary Lutnick has also discussed plans for a strategic Bitcoin reserve, treating Bitcoin as a government asset similar to gold reserves.

This represents a complete change from previous government approaches to cryptocurrency. The Biden administration focused mainly on regulation and enforcement. The Trump administration is taking a more supportive stance toward digital assets.

Lutnick has indicated that Bitcoin would receive unique treatment in any crypto reserve strategy. He suggested Bitcoin’s role would be distinct from other digital assets like Ethereum or Solana.

Other federal agencies are also exploring blockchain applications. The Treasury Department, Department of Defense, and other agencies are looking at ways to track spending and secure supply chains using blockchain technology.

What to Expect

Publishing GDP data on blockchain could change how people access and trust government information. The technology would make it impossible to secretly alter published statistics after the fact.

However, blockchain cannot fix problems with data collection itself. If government agencies collect wrong information, blockchain will simply preserve those errors permanently. The technology secures data storage and sharing but does not improve data accuracy.

The Commerce Department has not announced which blockchain platform it will use or provided a specific launch date. These details will likely emerge as the department completes its planning process.

