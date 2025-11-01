US government shutdown hinders SEC’s 401(k) investment rule changes, says SEC’s Atkins

Key Takeaways

US regulators are exploring ways to allow retirement plans and accredited investors to access alternative investments, such as crypto.

Progress has been slowed by the government shutdown.

The ongoing US government shutdown is delaying SEC rulemaking processes, including proposed changes to 401(k) investment regulations that would expand access to alternative assets like private credit and crypto, said SEC Chair Paul Atkins in a Friday interview with CNBC.

SEC Chairman Paul Atkins has noted that companies are proceeding with public offerings despite the government shutdown. The federal impasse is also causing delays in approvals for certain financial products, including spot ETFs for digital assets.

The shutdown represents an operational halt affecting federal agencies and financial regulatory processes, creating uncertainty around the timeline for implementing new retirement investment options.