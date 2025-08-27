US Government to Put Economic Data on The Blockchain

By: CryptoPotato
2025/08/27 13:14

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has stated that the department plans to issue economic data on the blockchain for further transparency and easier access.

He added that people can use the blockchain for data and distribution, and they will make it available for the entire government, after the details have been ironed out.

Economic Data on DLT

The revelation came as Lutnick addressed President Donald Trump in a Cabinet meeting in Washington on Tuesday. It is the latest move from a pro-industry administration that supports innovation and distributed ledger technology, and modernizing data distribution is part of that push.

Before his fallout with Trump, tech billionaire Elon Musk floated the idea of running parts of the US government on the blockchain. The move could possibly lead to other economic data, such as key inflation reports (CPI and PCE), being put on the blockchain in the future.

Lutnick said the initiative was made possible through collaboration with the White House’s top adviser on crypto, David Sacks.

The Commerce Secretary also agreed with the President that interest rates need to come down because they’re hurting the economy and American taxpayers. Fed Chair Jerome Powell, whom Trump has threatened to fire, hinted at easing monetary policy at Jackson Hole last week, resulting in a big crypto market pump.

Lutnick also defended Trump’s move to fire Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook, labelling her a “crook” who committed mortgage fraud. Trump took the unprecedented step earlier this week of writing a termination letter to Cook in his latest attack against the central bank and its bosses.

GDP Due This Week

The second-quarter growth annualized gross domestic product report will be published on Thursday. The report will provide more insight into the economy’s growth and incorporate additional data that was not included in the advance estimate.

The latest estimate for GDP from the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta for the third quarter is 2.2%, down from the previous quarter.

The post US Government to Put Economic Data on The Blockchain appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

MyStonks platform's 24-hour transaction volume exceeded US$200 million

MyStonks platform's 24-hour transaction volume exceeded US$200 million

PANews reported on August 27th that as of 1:00 PM on the same day, the MyStonks platform's 24-hour trading volume reached $209.11 million. Currently, the platform has 179 RWA token assets listed and 37,063 users. MyStonks is a decentralized digital asset trading platform specializing in US stock token asset and contract trading (supporting up to 20x leverage). Leveraging blockchain technology, it enables efficient and transparent digital asset trading and management, promoting the digitization of traditional assets and enhancing liquidity.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01309+3.07%
Allo
RWA$0.00568+8.93%
Share
PANews2025/08/27 13:24
Share
MIT experimental report: Over-reliance on AI chatbots will reduce thinking ability

MIT experimental report: Over-reliance on AI chatbots will reduce thinking ability

Author: Excerpt from MIT Compiled by: Felix, PANews With the widespread adoption of large language model (LLM) products such as OpenAI's ChatGPT, companies and people from all over the world
Large Language Model
LLM$0.0013451-10.83%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1238+6.81%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.0189+3.67%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 14:52
Share
Dow Jones, major indices gain as Trump holds off Iran strikes

Dow Jones, major indices gain as Trump holds off Iran strikes

U.S. stocks traded higher on Friday even as investors remained cautious, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average, S&P 500, and Nasdaq notching gains after President Donald Trump announced a two-week window for Iran to negotiate. As markets resumed on Friday…
U
U$0.0112-3.86%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.384+1.90%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02755+5.11%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/20 22:03
Share

Trending News

More

MyStonks platform's 24-hour transaction volume exceeded US$200 million

MIT experimental report: Over-reliance on AI chatbots will reduce thinking ability

Dow Jones, major indices gain as Trump holds off Iran strikes

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.6.23)

India Pushes Crypto Under Tax Rules, Traders Face New Compliance Pressure