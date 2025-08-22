US Government Wallet Acquires Ethereum (ETH) from Coinbase! Here’s Why!

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 04:51
SOL
SOL$180.99-3.64%
TRUMP
TRUMP$8.427-5.16%
BTC
BTC$112,567.45-1.43%
MORE
MORE$0.10084-3.19%
ALTCOIN
ALTCOIN$0.0005824-12.68%
HERE
HERE$0.000357-12.28%
ETH
ETH$4,235.25-1.97%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002856+6.52%
WALLET
WALLET$0.02599-3.81%

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order establishing a national Bitcoin (BTC) reserve in March. Trump announced that the reserve would include Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), XRP, and Cardano (ADA), in addition to Bitcoin.

While the Bitcoin and altcoin reserve in question consists of Bitcoin and altcoins seized by the government, it was stated that no other assets will be purchased.

At this point, while the US Government had Bitcoin and Ethereum in its possession, there was ETH movement in the US government wallets.

According to a post by On Chainlens, the official US government wallet received $332,000 worth of ETH from Coinbase just hours ago. The data suggests these funds are linked to the 2021 Uranium Finance hack.

Accordingly, US authorities recovered 76.56 ETH from the 2021 Uranium Finance attack, and Coinbase assisted in this asset transfer.

What Happened?

The Uranium Finance protocol was hacked in April 2021, and millions of dollars were stolen. However, years later, the incident still has an impact.

US authorities managed to seize $31 million linked to this attack in February 2025. A recent Ethereum transfer from Coinbase is part of the recovered assets, proving that recovery efforts are ongoing even years after the hack.

While the amount of Ethereum taken by the wallet labeled “Funds Hijacked by Uranium Finance Hacker” appears modest, it has attracted attention due to the government’s efforts to recover ETH seized as a result of the hack.

Following the latest login, the US government address currently holds 1,358 ETH, worth approximately $5.83 million.

The wallet also contains several more digital tokens, bringing its total balance to approximately $34.71 million.

The wallet labeled “Funds Compromised by Uranium Finance Hacker” contains other altcoins besides Ethereum, with a total balance reaching approximately $34.61 million.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/us-government-wallet-acquires-ethereum-eth-from-coinbase-heres-why/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Hong Kong 2023 is a premium Web3-focused event and a part of the WOW global series.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.000038-7.31%
PART
PART$0.1804-0.44%
Share
PANews2023/03/17 12:05
Share
From Cardano’s 100% Rally to Ethereum’s $12K Target: Why Cold Wallet’s $6.4M Stage 17 Presale at $0.00998 Could Be the Top Crypto Pick

From Cardano’s 100% Rally to Ethereum’s $12K Target: Why Cold Wallet’s $6.4M Stage 17 Presale at $0.00998 Could Be the Top Crypto Pick

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/from-cardanos-100-rally-to-ethereums-12k-target-why-cold-wallets-6-4m-stage-17-presale-at-0-00998-could-be-the-top-crypto-pick/
TOP
TOP$0.000096--%
COM
COM$0.021812-1.91%
STAGE
STAGE$0.0000545+31.32%
Share
Coinstats2025/08/22 06:00
Share
U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has begun the process of rewriting its “open banking” regulations

U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has begun the process of rewriting its “open banking” regulations

The U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has begun the process of rewriting its “open banking” regulations.  As expected, the policy debate, which has been ongoing for a while and has banks and fintech companies at loggerheads, isn’t ending anytime soon, at least, not until the overhaul is complete. The decision to start a do-over […]
T
T$0.01596-1.84%
U
U$0.0145-21.57%
SOON
SOON$0.2752+1.40%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/08/22 05:20
Share

Trending News

More

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

From Cardano’s 100% Rally to Ethereum’s $12K Target: Why Cold Wallet’s $6.4M Stage 17 Presale at $0.00998 Could Be the Top Crypto Pick

U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has begun the process of rewriting its “open banking” regulations

Tornado Cash’s Roman Storm Faces 5 Years for a Crime DOJ Now Says It Won’t Prosecute

Ethena crosses $500M in cumulative revenue as synthetic stablecoins gain ground