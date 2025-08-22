US Government Wallet Acquires Ethereum (ETH) from Coinbase! Here’s Why!

US President Donald Trump signed an executive order establishing a national Bitcoin (BTC) reserve in March. Trump announced that the reserve would include Ethereum (ETH), Solana (SOL), XRP, and Cardano (ADA), in addition to Bitcoin.

While the Bitcoin and altcoin reserve in question consists of Bitcoin and altcoins seized by the government, it was stated that no other assets will be purchased.

At this point, while the US Government had Bitcoin and Ethereum in its possession, there was ETH movement in the US government wallets.

According to a post by On Chainlens, the official US government wallet received $332,000 worth of ETH from Coinbase just hours ago. The data suggests these funds are linked to the 2021 Uranium Finance hack.

Accordingly, US authorities recovered 76.56 ETH from the 2021 Uranium Finance attack, and Coinbase assisted in this asset transfer.

What Happened?

The Uranium Finance protocol was hacked in April 2021, and millions of dollars were stolen. However, years later, the incident still has an impact.

US authorities managed to seize $31 million linked to this attack in February 2025. A recent Ethereum transfer from Coinbase is part of the recovered assets, proving that recovery efforts are ongoing even years after the hack.

While the amount of Ethereum taken by the wallet labeled “Funds Hijacked by Uranium Finance Hacker” appears modest, it has attracted attention due to the government’s efforts to recover ETH seized as a result of the hack.

Following the latest login, the US government address currently holds 1,358 ETH, worth approximately $5.83 million.

The wallet also contains several more digital tokens, bringing its total balance to approximately $34.71 million.

The wallet labeled “Funds Compromised by Uranium Finance Hacker” contains other altcoins besides Ethereum, with a total balance reaching approximately $34.61 million.

*This is not investment advice.

