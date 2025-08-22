​​US House adds CBDC ban to massive defense policy bill

The House slipped a provision banning the Federal Reserve from issuing a digital currency into a nearly 1,300-page bill on defense policy.

The US House has added a provision banning the Federal Reserve from issuing a central bank digital currency (CBDC) into a nearly 1,300-page bill setting the country’s defence policy for the 2026 fiscal year.

A revision of HR 3838, the House’s version of a bill implementing the National Defense Authorization Act, was shared on Thursday by the House Rules Committee to include sweeping language banning the Federal Reserve from studying or creating digital currency.

The House passed a similar Republican-backed bill, the Anti-CBDC Surveillance State Act, in July with a slim vote of 219 - 210, which now has an uncertain future in the Senate.

