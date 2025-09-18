US House Eyes Retroactive CBDC Ban – BullZilla’s Top Meme Coin Presale to Invest in This Week Surges with PENGU and BRETT

Are you looking for the top meme coin presales to invest in this week that offer both high ROI potential and strong market narratives? Crypto investors are buzzing as the U.S. The House of Representatives considers a retroactive CBDC ban in its market structure bill, a move that could ripple across the entire digital asset ecosystem. The House Rules Committee is debating whether to add the CBDC provision, while the Senate watches cautiously, signaling heightened scrutiny but also renewed interest in decentralized projects. Against this regulatory backdrop, meme coins continue to dominate trader sentiment, driven by community enthusiasm and lightning-fast market moves.

This week, BullZilla Presale stands out as the clear frontrunner, capturing whales’ attention with on-chain signals and stage-based price surges. Meanwhile, Pudgy Penguins expands its NFT-powered universe, drawing new liquidity as its ecosystem matures. And Brett, a social-meme sensation, sees both volatility and opportunity as it pivots to community-driven utility. Together, these three tokens define the conversation for anyone seeking the best crypto to buy today.

With market volatility rising and new retail capital flowing in, investors comparing Bull Zilla vs Pudgy Penguins and BullZilla vs Brett are asking one key question: which meme coin offers the greatest chance for the next 1000x? Below, we break down each project’s latest news, fundamentals, and growth prospects to help you decide.

BullZilla Presale Signals Next 1000x Surge

The BullZilla ($BZIL) Presale continues to dominate the list of top meme coin presales to invest in this week, thanks to an early-stage ROI that has already impressed seasoned traders. Now in its 3rd Stage (Whale Signal Detected) and 2nd Phase, BullZilla is priced at $0.00006574 with over $460k raised and 26 billion tokens sold. Token holders have surpassed 1,600, and early backers are eyeing a staggering 7,918.57% ROI compared to the projected listing price of $0.00527. With an upcoming 10.14% price increase to $0.00007241 in Stage 3C, urgency is mounting.

Market analysts frequently mention BullZilla’s next 1,000x potential due to its deflationary tokenomics and strong community marketing. Whale activity has been confirmed on-chain, and the project’s viral campaigns are helping it trend alongside other trending meme presales. This type of early momentum has historically preceded major exchange listings and dramatic price action.

How to Buy BullZilla: Investors can participate directly through the official BullZilla website by connecting a Web3 wallet such as MetaMask or Trust Wallet, selecting the desired BZIL token amount, and completing the transaction with ETH, BNB, or USDT. With limited supply at each stage, early entry remains the best strategy for those seeking the best crypto to buy today.

1. Set Up a Wallet: Use a DeFi-compatible wallet like MetaMask or Trust Wallet.

2. Fund with ETH/USDT: Transfer Ethereum or USDT to your wallet.

3. Visit the Bull Zilla Presale Site: Connect your wallet and purchase $BZIL tokens directly.

4. Hold for Listing: Watch for the token’s official exchange listing and price appreciation.

This straightforward process makes BullZilla one of the easiest and most exciting meme coin presales to buy now.

Pudgy Penguins Builds on NFT Momentum

Pudgy Penguins continues to surprise analysts, reinforcing its place among the top meme coin presales to invest in this week despite its NFT origins. Trading at $0.03358 with a massive $296 million 24-hour volume, Pudgy Penguins is more than a collectible brand—it’s evolving into a cross-platform metaverse experience. Recent partnerships with major gaming studios have driven liquidity into its ecosystem, positioning it as a hybrid NFT-token project with mainstream appeal.

The project’s unique IP and dedicated fan base give it an edge in the crowded meme sector. Even as regulators debate the CBDC market structure bill, NFT-backed tokens like Pudgy Penguins showcase how community-driven projects can thrive independently of central bank digital currency trends.

Investors comparing BullZilla vs Pudgy Penguins note that while BullZilla offers higher early ROI potential, Pudgy Penguins provides diversified exposure through both token appreciation and NFT market expansion. This dual-track growth continues to attract both institutional curiosity and retail enthusiasm.

Brett Navigates Volatility with Community Support

The Brett (BRETT) token trades at $0.04992, reflecting a -2.91% decline in the past 24 hours, but it remains one of the most discussed trending meme presales of the week. Despite short-term price pressure, Brett benefits from a fiercely loyal online community that fuels constant social engagement and viral marketing campaigns.

As policymakers debate a U.S. CBDC ban, tokens like Brett represent the decentralized, culture-driven alternative that many crypto enthusiasts champion. Its roadmap includes new staking features and cross-chain compatibility, both of which could help stabilize price action and set the stage for future growth.

For investors evaluating BullZilla vs Brett, the contrast is clear: Brett offers a mature meme culture with active daily trading, while BullZilla is an early-stage rocket seeking that next 1000x move. Many traders choose to diversify, holding both to balance immediate liquidity with high-upside presale exposure.

Conclusion

The ongoing debate in Washington over a retroactive CBDC ban underscores the value of decentralized assets, making meme coins a compelling hedge. Among the top meme coin presales to invest in this week, BullZilla Presale remains the standout opportunity, offering extraordinary early ROI potential and a roadmap to significant price appreciation.

Meanwhile, Pudgy Penguins blends NFT culture with token utility, bringing a unique form of market resilience. Brett provides a socially charged ecosystem that thrives on community energy, appealing to traders who value grassroots growth. Together, these three projects illustrate the diversity and dynamism of today’s meme-coin market.

For investors seeking the best cryptocurrency to buy today, diversification across these tokens can capture different facets of the meme economy, including explosive presales, NFT integrations, and community-driven demand. Whether you prioritize early-stage gains or established brand recognition, the combination of BullZilla vs Pudgy Penguins vs Brett delivers a full spectrum of opportunity in a rapidly evolving crypto landscape.

FAQs

What makes BullZilla one of the top meme coin presales to invest in this week?

Its rapid fundraising, whale signals, and staged price increases give early buyers a chance at massive ROI before exchange listing.

How can I participate in the BullZilla Presale?

Connect a Web3 wallet (MetaMask or Trust Wallet) to the official BullZilla site, choose your token amount, and pay with ETH, BNB, or USDT.

Why is Pudgy Penguins attracting investors now?

Strong NFT partnerships and a $296M 24-hour trading volume highlight growing cross-platform demand.

Is Brett still worth buying after its recent price dip?

Many investors see the dip as an entry point, betting on Brett’s active community and upcoming staking features.

Will the proposed U.S. CBDC ban affect meme coins?

A ban would likely underscore the appeal of decentralized tokens, potentially boosting interest in meme coins like BullZilla, Pudgy Penguins, and Brett.

Summary

The BullZilla Presale, Pudgy Penguins, and Brett together highlight why these projects are topping every list of the top meme coin presales to invest in this week. Among them, the BullZilla Presale stands out as the most powerful early-stage play, giving investors a shot at the much-talked-about BullZilla’s next 1000x potential before the token hits major exchanges. Backed by whale activity and precise stage-based price jumps, BullZilla offers investors an opportunity to secure a position in what many analysts are calling the best crypto to buy today.

Pudgy Penguins continues to grow as an NFT-driven ecosystem, proving that meme coins can evolve into multi-platform brands while maintaining strong trading volume and liquidity. Brett, meanwhile, thrives on pure community energy and viral market interest, making it a critical part of any diversified meme-coin strategy. When compared side by side, BullZilla vs Pudgy Penguins and BullZilla vs Brett the projects show how different meme-coin niches can complement each other in a single portfolio.

For investors seeking trending opportunities, these three tokens especially the BullZilla Presale offer a balanced mix of explosive early growth, strong community support, and market-tested staying power. They truly represent the most promising top meme coin presales to invest in this week, combining speculative upside with dynamic ecosystems that can capture the next big wave of crypto enthusiasm.

Disclaimer

This content is provided solely for informational and educational purposes and should never be interpreted as financial, investment, or legal advice. Participation in any cryptocurrency offering, including the BullZilla Presale or other top meme coin presales to invest in this week, carries significant risk. Prices in the crypto market can be highly volatile, and there is always the possibility of losing your entire investment.

Before purchasing BullZilla or any other meme coin, conduct thorough independent research, review official project documentation, and consider consulting a licensed financial advisor. The mention of BullZilla next 1000x, best crypto to buy today, or any ROI projections are speculative and not guarantees of future performance. Regulatory changes, including proposals such as the U.S. CBDC market structure bill, may also impact the valuation and legality of digital assets.

By choosing to participate in the BullZilla Presale or similar top meme coin presales to invest in this week, you acknowledge and accept all associated market and regulatory risks. Always invest only what you can afford to lose, and remember that past market success does not predict future results.