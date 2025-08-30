US Inflation Expectation Falls to 4.8% in August 2025

By: Coinstats
2025/08/30 03:14
BRC20.COM
COM$0.01921+2.19%

Detail: https://coincu.com/markets/us-inflation-expectation-august-2025/
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 will be held at Hong Bang International University, Ho Chi Minh City on June 16-17, 2023.
Manchester City Fan
CITY$1.1068+9.83%
Everscale
EVER$0.01005+10.07%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0834+20.86%
Share
PANews2023/05/11 13:45
Share
Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in

Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in

Solana is sitting on a critical support level following a period of muted volatility and sideways consolidation. With multiple technical confluences now in play, the market appears primed for a decisive breakout,or breakdown. The current structure suggests that price is…
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04903+15.20%
BULLS
BULLS$459.91--%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00821+15.30%
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 01:25
Share
Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war

Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war

Middle East escalation is taking a back seat in the markets as traders await Fed's decision.
Share
Crypto.news2025/06/19 00:59
Share

Trending News

More

BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023

Solana holding key support: breakout likely if bulls step in

Dow Jones up 100 points as Fed takes focus away from Israel-Iran war

Q2 Market Insights: Bitcoin regains dominance in risk-averse environment, ETFs remain critical to market structure

Ethereum Foundation Pauses Grants Program to Refocus Ecosystem Strategy