US Job Growth Revised Down; Impact on Crypto Market Analyzed

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/10 03:12
Union
U$0.00929-9.18%
BloodLoop
BLS$0.00104-11.86%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00197672-1.13%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,450.86-0.56%
Capverse
CAP$0.12232-5.07%
Key Points:
  • US job growth revised down by 911,000 jobs.
  • Potential shifts in the Federal Reserve’s interest rate strategy.
  • Major cryptocurrencies remain stable despite the revision.

On September 9, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a downward revision of up to 911,000 jobs, indicating stagnant employment growth from March 2024 to March 2025.

This revision, due to trade and immigration policies, may impact Federal Reserve decisions, indirectly influencing cryptocurrency markets with potential volatility in Bitcoin and Ethereum prices.

US Job Growth Revision Sheds Light on Fed’s Interest Rate Plans

The BLS’s September report confirmed a significant downward revision in job growth, covering the twelve months ending in March 2025. Economists predicted these adjustments due to observed stagnation in employment trends, and the actual revision aligns with those forecasts. The reduction in job numbers will likely not alter the Federal Reserve’s immediate monetary policy. Rather, the Fed is anticipated to continue interest rate cuts, potentially supporting risk asset classes such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Such conditions generally favor lower rate environments.

Responses from economists indicate the revision is not unexpected. Bill Adams, Chief Economist at Comerica Bank, noted, “The labor market will likely look even worse after the release of the preliminary benchmark revision to payrolls on Sept. 9.” No direct changes were noted from key cryptocurrency opinion leaders or industry insiders regarding the revision.

Bitcoin Holds Strong Despite US Employment Revisions

Did you know? The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ employment figures have historically influenced the US Federal Reserve’s monetary policies, which in turn, tend to affect global cryptocurrency market liquidity.

Bitcoin (BTC), with a current trading price of $112,138.92, holds a market cap of approximately $2.23 trillion and dominates 57.34% of the crypto market. Over the past 24 hours, its trading volume reached 41.21 billion, showing a change of 17.80%. Bitcoin’s 90-day price has changed by 2.10%. Data courtesy of CoinMarketCap.



Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 14:10 UTC on September 9, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Economic analyses suggest potential financial impacts, noting that reduced job growth could pressure the Federal Reserve to maintain low-interest rates, fostering a favorable environment for risk assets. Regulatory outcomes from this adjustment appear limited, with the main focus on labor market trends.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/markets/job-growth-revision-crypto-impact/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

bnb chain zoo market
Binance Coin
BNB$877.87-0.04%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1552+9.83%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002552-1.80%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 10:12
Share
FindMining launches fully automated cloud mining platform

FindMining launches fully automated cloud mining platform

XRP’s rally on Fed rate-cut expectations coincides with FindMining’s launch of a fully automated cloud mining platform. #sponsored
XRP
XRP$2.9601-0.08%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08838+2.39%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/10 00:00
Share
Galaxy founder: Stablecoin bill will attract more traditional financial institutions to enter the crypto market

Galaxy founder: Stablecoin bill will attract more traditional financial institutions to enter the crypto market

PANews June 19 news, billionaire, Galaxy founder and CEO Michael Novogratz said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Wednesday that the passage of the landmark stablecoin legislation will attract
Moonveil
MORE$0.10142+0.99%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0814-11.13%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 18:19
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

FindMining launches fully automated cloud mining platform

Galaxy founder: Stablecoin bill will attract more traditional financial institutions to enter the crypto market

Streamline Your Crypto Journey with CryptoAppsy’s Real-Time Solutions

Trump’s crypto footprint shapes Democrats’ blueprint for new rules