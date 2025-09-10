US Lawmakers Demand Report On Trump’s Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Plans

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/10 04:43
Union
U$0.0095-6.03%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.673+0.67%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01903-3.05%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.013936-4.00%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00653-2.82%

U.S. lawmakers advance a bill directing the Treasury to design a custody and security plan for a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.

U.S. lawmakers are moving closer to establishing a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. 

A new appropriations bill, which was introduced in the House of Representatives, has now directed the Treasury Department to study how a reserve would function. It is how Bitcoin would be custodied and what legal authority would support the effort.

Representative David P. Joyce led the proposal, which has already cleared the House Appropriations Committee. If the measure advances, it will move to the full House, then the Senate.

Strategic Bitcoin Reserve under review

The appropriations bill requires the Treasury Department to deliver a report within 90 days of enactment. 

That report must outline things like custody procedures, cybersecurity protections, interagency transfer mechanisms and accounting methods for Bitcoin on the federal balance sheet.

It also directs the Treasury to identify third-party contractors that may help with custody, and to assess the effects of the reserve on the Treasury Forfeiture Fund.

Crypto legal experts say that this process is similar to what institutional custodians already face. Kurt Watkins of Watkins Legal noted that if passed, the bill will force the Treasury to address issues like custody and accounting in the same way as private-sector custodians. 

Current U.S. Bitcoin holdings

On-chain data shows that the U.S. government already holds around 198,021 BTC, which is worth nearly $23 billion. Most of these assets come from seizures tied to criminal cases. 

Officials have confirmed there is no plan to sell these holdings.

White House AI and Crypto Czar David Sacks stressed that the reserve will not add costs for taxpayers. Instead, the reserve will rely on seized digital assets, and the Treasury is looking into budget-neutral ways to expand it.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has also made clear that purchases of Bitcoin on the open market are not planned. Instead, the government will continue to rely on seizures to grow the stockpile.

International Movement for Bitcoin reserves

The US is not alone in considering Bitcoin as part of national reserves. Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has proposed creating a state digital asset fund. The Philippines’ Congress recently debated a plan to establish a strategic reserve of 10,000 BTC.

According to Bitbo, governments around the world are now holding over 517,000 BTC, representing 2.46% of the total supply. As more nations consider digital assets for reserves, the U.S. seems ready to take a leading role.

Why this matters for Bitcoin

The inclusion of Bitcoin in strategic reserves stands as a historic change. Until now, U.S. policy has focused on regulation and enforcement. This bill signals recognition of Bitcoin as a reserve asset alongside gold and other holdings.

Crypto advocates are seeing the bill as a turning point. Formal acknowledgement of Bitcoin at the Treasury level would not only improve its status but also encourage other governments to follow.

If enacted, the H.R. 5166 could change how assets are treated around the world. 

 

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

MYX Finance Could Repeat Mantra Crash After 270% Daily Spike, Analysts Warn

MYX Finance Could Repeat Mantra Crash After 270% Daily Spike, Analysts Warn

Analysts have warned that MYX Finance (MYX) may be repeating the trajectory of Mantra (OM), which spiked earlier this year before collapsing more than 90% within hours. The concern comes as MYX surged 270% in a single day and more than 1,200% over the week, briefly lifting its market capitalization above $3.3 billion. According to […] The post MYX Finance Could Repeat Mantra Crash After 270% Daily Spike, Analysts Warn appeared first on CoinChapter.
Moonveil
MORE$0.10134-0.15%
MAY
MAY$0.04265+1.09%
MANTRA
OM$0.2134-0.74%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/10 04:12
Share
A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

The future of agent innovation requires not only intelligence, but also a lot of infrastructure and trust.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$53.24+5.03%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004791-0.93%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.135751-0.87%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 10:00
Share
Apple launches iPhone 17, Watch Series 11, and AirPods Pro 3 on Tuesday, all arriving September 19

Apple launches iPhone 17, Watch Series 11, and AirPods Pro 3 on Tuesday, all arriving September 19

Apple dumped an entire lineup of new gear on Tuesday, according to press briefings tied to its fall event. The company revealed four new iPhones, three Apple Watch Series 11 models, and the AirPods Pro 3. Everything ships out or hits shelves on September 19. The company also locked in Monday for the public rollout […]
Gearbox
GEAR$0.00372-2.05%
Propy
PRO$0.705+1.32%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.06479+0.21%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/10 04:49
Share

Trending News

More

MYX Finance Could Repeat Mantra Crash After 270% Daily Spike, Analysts Warn

A Deep Dive into AI Agents: What’s Next After the Hype?

Apple launches iPhone 17, Watch Series 11, and AirPods Pro 3 on Tuesday, all arriving September 19

Microsoft AI Unveils Strategic Shift: Embracing Anthropic for Office 365, Reducing OpenAI Reliance

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model