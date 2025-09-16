US lawmakers join crypto executives including Strategy Ventures in advancing the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve Act

By: PANews
2025/09/16 07:24
Chainbase
C$0.2667+3.61%
DAR Open Network
D$0.03387-10.58%
Union
U$0.021275+35.71%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08539-9.81%
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03699-6.33%

PANews reported on September 16th that according to The Block, cryptocurrency supporters, including Strategy co-founder Michael Saylor and Marathon Digital Holdings CEO Fred Thiel, gathered in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday to promote legislation that could allow the United States to purchase one million Bitcoins. On Tuesday morning, more than a dozen cryptocurrency supporters will participate in a roundtable hosted by Republican Senator Cynthia Lummis and Representative Nick Begich, co-sponsors of the bill to establish a U.S. Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. Hailey Miller of the DPN, an affiliate of the Chamber of Digital Commerce, stated that cryptocurrency supporters hope the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve will remain a priority in Washington. She stated that there has been significant progress in the digital asset sector, and while there is still work to be done on the fall agenda, the current goal is to ensure that the Bitcoin Act and the Strategic Bitcoin Reserve remain priorities. The bill has been referred to two committees, but no hearings have been scheduled. Miller expects the meeting to discuss next steps for the bill and to build bipartisan support. DPN will also share briefing documents, calling it an opportunity for "bipartisan cooperation."

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

"All operations must be ceased before June 30, otherwise criminal penalties will be faced." This statement released by the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) on May 30 dropped a bombshell
Massa
MAS$0.01224-1.44%
MAY
MAY$0.0431-6.46%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0857+3.12%
Share
PANews2025/06/20 13:00
Share
MoonPay acquires crypto payments startup Meso Network, adding former PayPal and Venmo executives

MoonPay acquires crypto payments startup Meso Network, adding former PayPal and Venmo executives

PANews reported on September 16th that MoonPay Inc. has acquired cryptocurrency payments startup Meso Network, moving toward building a global payments network supporting both crypto and fiat currencies, placing it in direct competition with Circle Internet Group Inc. and Visa Inc. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed. CEO Ivan Soto-Wright stated that the acquisition will improve support for the U.S. banking system and optimize the developer platform to facilitate product integration. Meso co-founders Ali Aghareza and Ben Mills, who previously worked at PayPal's Braintree division and Venmo, will serve as MoonPay's chief technology officer and senior vice president of product, respectively. People familiar with the matter revealed that MoonPay is in talks with investors for a new round of funding, with the company's valuation expected to increase from $3.4 billion in 2021. A spokesperson declined to comment. The Meso Network acquisition is reportedly MoonPay's fourth acquisition this year, following its acquisitions of Iron, Helio, and the unannounced Decent.xyz deal.
Union
U$0.021857+39.39%
Vice
VICE$0.01938-12.02%
Startup
STARTUP$0.008968-16.27%
Share
PANews2025/09/16 08:43
Share
Is the "Bodyguard Coin" a scam? Ryan Fournier, a well-known Trump fan, is involved in the MEME token fraud storm

Is the "Bodyguard Coin" a scam? Ryan Fournier, a well-known Trump fan, is involved in the MEME token fraud storm

From the rapid collapse of the &quot;TIKTOK&quot; memecoin that just happened, to the suspected hype of the &quot;Restore The Republic&quot; (RTR) token in the name of Trump, Fournier has appeared at the center of the storm again and again.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.512-2.90%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$53.34-0.94%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.002035-8.58%
Share
PANews2025/01/20 23:08
Share

Trending News

More

After Singapore’s Web3 Clearance, Invisible Players Surface

MoonPay acquires crypto payments startup Meso Network, adding former PayPal and Venmo executives

Is the "Bodyguard Coin" a scam? Ryan Fournier, a well-known Trump fan, is involved in the MEME token fraud storm

BullZilla Presale, Mog Coin Momentum, and Snek on Cardano

Top New Meme Coins to Invest In: Mog Coin and Snek Build Momentum as BullZilla Roars Past $420k With Whale Inflows