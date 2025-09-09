US Lawmakers Push Plan For Bitcoin Reserve Backed By Seized Assets

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 23:55
Key highlights:

  • New bill orders Treasury to deliver Bitcoin reserve study in 90 days
  • Reserve could be built from confiscated digital assets held by US
  • America joins Kazakhstan and Philippines in crypto reserve race

US lawmakers propose strategic Bitcoin reserve

American lawmakers have introduced a bill requiring the Treasury Department to study and prepare a detailed report on the technical and legal aspects of creating a strategic Bitcoin reserve. The report would clarify how the reserve, first ordered by President Trump, could operate in practice.

Source: U.S. Congress

90 days to deliver a full analysis

The bill, sponsored by Rep. David P. Joyce, requires the Treasury Department to submit its findings within 90 days of enactment. The report must cover the feasibility of the project, its legal basis, cybersecurity measures for federally held digital assets, and procedures for interagency fund transfers.

It also emphasizes practical considerations: how Bitcoin would be reflected on the federal balance sheet, which third-party contractors could manage custody, and how the reserve might affect the Treasury Department’s Forfeiture Fund.

From confiscated assets to state reserves

In March, President Trump signed an executive order establishing both a Bitcoin Strategic Reserve and a digital asset repository, to be funded by cryptocurrencies seized by the government. 

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed that the department is exploring “budget-neutral ways” to strengthen the reserve without adding new financial burdens.

If the bill passes the House of Representatives, it will move to the Senate for further debate, marking a concrete step from rhetoric to implementation.

A global race for crypto reserves

The United States is not alone in exploring state-level cryptocurrency reserves. On September 8, Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev outlined plans for a national digital asset fund to accumulate “promising assets in the new digital financial system.”

In August, the Philippine Congress considered a proposal to create a strategic reserve of 10,000 Bitcoin, which would make the country the first in Southeast Asia to recognize Bitcoin as a strategic asset.

Distribution of Bitcoin by its reserve categories. Source: Bitbo

According to Bitbo, governments already hold more than 517,000 BTC in their reserves, or around 2.46% of the total Bitcoin supply. This growing number highlights the increasing role of Bitcoin in global financial strategy.

The U.S. bill signals a shift from bold statements to practical steps. A comprehensive Treasury report will determine whether America is ready to integrate Bitcoin into its state financial system, and how it plans to compete in the emerging global race for digital asset reserves.

Source: https://coincodex.com/article/72869/us-lawmakers-push-plan-for-bitcoin-reserve-backed-by-seized-assets/

