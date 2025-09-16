US lawmakers tap Saylor, Lee to advance Bitcoin reserve bill

Strategy’s Michael Saylor and BitMine’s Tom Lee are among 18 industry leaders who will look at ways to pass the BITCOIN Act and enable budget-neutral ways to buy Bitcoin.

US lawmakers are set to meet with 18 crypto industry executives, including Strategy chairman Michael Saylor, on Tuesday to discuss how Congress can move forward with President Donald Trump’s Strategic Bitcoin Reserve.

Those in attendance will also include Fundstrat CEO Tom Lee, who is also the chairman of BitMine and MARA CEO Fred Thiel, according to crypto advocacy group The Digital Chambers, which shared the full list with Cointelegraph on Monday.

The industry executives are looking to build momentum behind the BITCOIN Act — introduced by US Senator Cynthia Lummis in March — which calls on the government to acquire one million Bitcoin (BTC) over five years.

Read more