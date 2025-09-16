US lawmakers to meet crypto execs to advance Bitcoin Act

US lawmakers are convening with 18 prominent crypto and TradFi execs to discuss ways to push forward the Bitcoin Act.

US lawmakers are set to meet with 18 crypto industry leaders today to discuss the BITCOIN Act. According to the list shared with Cointelegraph by the Digital Chambers, attendees include Strategy‘s Michael Saylor, BitMine’s Tom Lee, and MARA’s Fred Thiel.

Other notable crypto execs include Bitcoin mining leaders Matt Schultz and Margeaux Plaisted of CleanSpark, Jayson Browder of MARA, and Haris Basit of Bitdeer. Representatives from crypto-focused VC firms Off the Chain Capital and Reserve One, as well as Andrew McCormick, head of eToro’s US operations, will also attend.

On the TradFi side, executives such as David Fragale of Western Alliance Bank and Jay Bluestine of Blue Square Wealth are set to participate.

Roundtable to push Bitcoin Act for US BTC buy-up

The roundtable, hosted by crypto advocacy group The Digital Chambers and its affiliate The Digital Power Network, will focus on advancing the BITCOIN Act, a bill introduced by Senator Cynthia Lummis in March. The legislation proposes that the US government acquire one million Bitcoin (BTC) over 5 years using budget-neutral strategies.

Specifically, attendees will pitch ideas on how to fund these purchases without burdening taxpayers, the Digital Chambers told Cointelegraph.

Among the budget-neutral strategies that have been proposed so far are the reevaluation of Treasury gold certificates and the use of tariff revenue to fund the purchases.

Attendees are also set to review factors that have slowed the bill’s progress over the past six months and address potential objections from lawmakers in an effort to build the coalition needed to advance the Bitcoin Act.