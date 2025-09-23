US lawmakers urge SEC to enforce Trump's executive order to promote 401(k) investments in crypto assets

PANews reported on September 23rd that, according to CoinDesk , U.S. House Financial Services Committee Chair French Hill and Senior Representative Maxine Waters sent a letter to the SEC Chairman, expressing support for Executive Order 14330 , signed by President Trump on August 7th , directing the Department of Labor to collaborate with the SEC to review and revise regulations to promote the inclusion of 401(k) retirement savings in alternative assets such as Bitcoin. The letter also mentioned HR 3394 , a bill addressing investor accreditation.
