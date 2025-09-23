Nine US lawmakers addressed a letter to US Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Paul Atkins yesterday, urging him to assist in implementing President Donald Trump’s Executive Order (EO) that gives Americans access to retirement funds that invest in crypto.

Once implemented, the EO is expected to boost crypto adoption among everyday Americans. In turn, this should increase the need for a secure and user-friendly crypto wallet, like the one powered by Best Wallet Token ($BEST).

Lawmakers’ Letter Could Accelerate Crypto Adoption Among Everyday Americans

In the letter, lawmakers led by Committee on Financial Services Chairman French Hill urged Atkins to provide ‘swift assistance’ to the Secretary of Labor and make necessary revisions to Trump’s EO 14330.

Formally known as ‘Democratizing Access to Alternative Assets for 401(K) Investors’, the EO signed in August allows citizens to have access to retirement funds that include ‘investments in alternative assets.’

These alternative assets include companies with ‘holdings in actively managed investment vehicles that are investing in digital assets.’ In other words, workers will be able to choose funds that invest in cryptocurrencies.

The move is seen to further increase the number of Americans exposed to cryptocurrencies in one way or another. A primary driver here will be the growing number of crypto ETFs being approved by the SEC, which give investors indirect exposure to digital assets.

The number of Americans who choose to own crypto directly is growing too. According to Security.org, 28% of American adults directly own crypto in 2025 compared to just 15% in 2021. This then leads to an increased need for a place to securely put their assets.

Disclaimer: Always do your own research. This is not investment advice.

Authored by Bogdan Patru, Bitcoinist – https://bitcoinist.com/us-lawmakers-sec-letter-401k-best-wallet/