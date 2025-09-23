Nine US lawmakers addressed a letter to US Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Paul Atkins yesterday, urging him to assist in implementing President Donald Trump’s Executive Order (EO) that gives Americans access to retirement funds that invest in crypto. Once implemented, the EO is expected to boost crypto adoption among everyday Americans. In turn, this […]Nine US lawmakers addressed a letter to US Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Paul Atkins yesterday, urging him to assist in implementing President Donald Trump’s Executive Order (EO) that gives Americans access to retirement funds that invest in crypto. Once implemented, the EO is expected to boost crypto adoption among everyday Americans. In turn, this […]

US Lawmakers Urge SEC to Implement Crypto 401(K) Plan – Time for Best Wallet to Shine?

By: Bitcoinist
2025/09/23 17:39
Nine US lawmakers addressed a letter to US Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Paul Atkins yesterday, urging him to assist in implementing President Donald Trump’s Executive Order (EO) that gives Americans access to retirement funds that invest in crypto.

Once implemented, the EO is expected to boost crypto adoption among everyday Americans. In turn, this should increase the need for a secure and user-friendly crypto wallet, like the one powered by Best Wallet Token ($BEST).

Lawmakers’ Letter Could Accelerate Crypto Adoption Among Everyday Americans

In the letter, lawmakers led by Committee on Financial Services Chairman French Hill urged Atkins to provide ‘swift assistance’ to the Secretary of Labor and make necessary revisions to Trump’s EO 14330.

A portion of the US lawmakers' letter to SEC Chairman Atkins.

Formally known as ‘Democratizing Access to Alternative Assets for 401(K) Investors’, the EO signed in August allows citizens to have access to retirement funds that include ‘investments in alternative assets.’

These alternative assets include companies with ‘holdings in actively managed investment vehicles that are investing in digital assets.’ In other words, workers will be able to choose funds that invest in cryptocurrencies.

The move is seen to further increase the number of Americans exposed to cryptocurrencies in one way or another. A primary driver here will be the growing number of crypto ETFs being approved by the SEC, which give investors indirect exposure to digital assets.

The number of Americans who choose to own crypto directly is growing too. According to Security.org, 28% of American adults directly own crypto in 2025 compared to just 15% in 2021. This then leads to an increased need for a place to securely put their assets.

A chart showing the growing number of Americans who own crypto.

Best Wallet Token: Powering the Future of Crypto Wallets

Best Wallet Token ($BEST) is a project that powers one of the most exciting crypto wallets in recent history. Through its token presale, it aims to accelerate the development of the wallet that shares its name and offer exclusive perks to token holders.

💡To find out more about the project, be sure to check out our What is Best Wallet Token page. It contains everything you need to know about the token, including its tokenomics, community sentiment, and whether it is legit or not.

As an app that works on both iOS and Android devices, the Best Wallet app makes it easy for anyone to use crypto wallets. Simply download it for free from the appropriate app store, set it up with a few taps, and you’re good to go.

Best Wallet is a no-KYC crypto wallet. This means that you don’t need to submit any government ID or documentation to use it. Aside from that, not uploading anything with your personal information helps secure your identity too.

It’s also a non-custodial crypto wallet. As such, you have sole control over your private keys, which are used to sign your transactions and prove your ownership of your digital assets. This helps ensure that those keys remain secure against hackers and scammers.

$BEST’s Presale Proves A Hit With Investors

To get the most out of the app, consider buying its native $BEST token. With this, you’ll be able to enjoy added benefits, such as low transaction fees, early access to the best crypto presales in the Token Launchpad, and governance rights.

Best Wallet features.

In fact, it’s those exclusive benefits and solid utility that have seen the $BEST presale raise $16M+ so far, and it shows no signs of slowing anytime soon. Whales are also being drawn to the presale, among them a $70.2K buy earlier this month.

Currently, $BEST costs just $0.025685, making it an affordable way to invest in the project and enjoy exclusive perks. You can also stake your tokens immediately and earn rewards at 83% p.a.

With $BEST potentially hitting $0.82 by 2030 – according to our Best Wallet Token price prediction – HODLing is another option if you’re a long-term investor.

Whichever option you choose, our guide on how to buy Best Wallet Token will walk you through the process of getting your hands on the token.

Take note, though, that the presale will regularly increase the token’s price. With less than two days until the next price increase, now’s your last chance to get $BEST at its current price.

So, don’t delay. Buy Best Wallet Token today.

Disclaimer: Always do your own research. This is not investment advice.

Authored by Bogdan Patru, Bitcoinist – https://bitcoinist.com/us-lawmakers-sec-letter-401k-best-wallet/

