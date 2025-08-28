US Likely to Unveil Massive Bitcoin Strategic Reserve by End of 2025 Says Former Trump Advisor ⋆ ZyCrypto

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 03:09
Former White House Crypto Director Bo Hines is back in the news cycle, and he has stated that the US is likely to start a strategic Bitcoin reserve by the end of 2025. He gave these comments during a recent interview with CoinDesk, and the interaction shows that despite the topic apparently not being a priority for the Trump administration, it is still progressing steadily.

Hines famous left the Trump cabinet a couple of weeks ago to go and work for the Tether Treasury in a private capacity. The move dampened the pro-crypto voices in the country, as they believed it would slow down Trump’s agenda to establish a Bitcoin strategic reserve, which would boost the currency’s global strength.

Bo Hines Remains Upbeat on Bitcoin Strategic Reserve

According to a post from popular crypto commentator The Bitcoin Historian on X:

“JUST IN: FORMER WHITE HOUSE CRYPTO DIRECTOR BO HINES IS CONFIDENT THE #BITCOIN RESERVE ACT WILL BE SIGNED INTO LAW “THIS YEAR”

2025 WILL BE A HISTORIC YEAR FOR BTC”

Hines assured crypto users in the CoinDesk interview that President Donald Trump has been a steadfast supporter of the crypto industry, and a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve (SBR) was a top priority for his administration. He reiterated his early prediction that an SBR would be in place by the end of 2025.

The Importance of the US Having a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve

If the United States officially starts managing an SBR, it would be a major development that would transform the foundations of the digital asset economy by giving it legitimacy and increasing demand at the state level.

Governments around the world manage trillions of dollars worth of assets to lend legitimacy to their national currencies. They include massive gold reserves, bonds, and other valuable assets.

However, the fiat system currently in place relies on a system of perpetual inflation, and that means that the currency and wealth of a country are always trending downwards. According to some economists and Bitcoin promoters, investing in crypto, especially Bitcoin, is likely to offer countries a new avenue to retain value over time and stop them from going bankrupt.

Several countries around the world already have an SBR in place, including El Salvador, a country with which Trump has an ally, which has over $760 million in its coffers. The US may invest tens of billions of dollars in its own reserve in the near future, which could send the cryptocurrency’s price skyrocketing upwards, as other countries are likely to follow suit and invest billions of their own. Bitcoin can become the jewel of a country’s treasury, and that is just the beginning.


Source: https://zycrypto.com/us-likely-to-unveil-massive-bitcoin-strategic-reserve-by-end-of-2025-says-former-trump-advisor/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
