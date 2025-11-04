US-listed company Sequans confirmed that it reduced its debt by selling 970 bitcoins.

PANews reported on November 4th that, according to Investing, US-listed Sequans Communications (NYSE:SQNS) disclosed that it redeemed approximately 50% of its convertible bonds by selling 970 bitcoins, reducing the company's total debt from $189 million to $94.5 million. Sequans currently holds 2,264 bitcoins, down from 3,234 previously. Based on current market prices, its net worth in bitcoins is approximately $240 million, and its debt-to-net-worth ratio has decreased from 55% to 39%.
Previously, on October 29, it was reported that Bitcoin finance company Sequans allegedly transferred 970 BTC to a Coinbase deposit address .
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.