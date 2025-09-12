US media: Bensont met with three Federal Reserve chairman candidates this week, and the selection process is still ongoing

PANews reported on September 12th that CNBC, citing a U.S. Treasury source, reported that Treasury Secretary Benson met with Warsh, Lindsay, and Bullard this week, as the selection process for the next Federal Reserve chair continues. Benson is waiting for the Fed's quiet period to end before speaking with current Fed officials. Benson favors a long-term balance sheet reduction.

