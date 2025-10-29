US media: The government shutdown may see a turning point early next week.

PANews reported on October 29th, citing Politico, that after nearly a month of government shutdown, the situation appears to be finally beginning to change. The looming critical deadlines, coupled with external pressure, are adding new urgency to the bipartisan dialogue that has been stalled for weeks. Senate Majority Leader John Thune and his Senate allies, House Speaker Mike Johnson and other House Republican leaders seem increasingly confident that a growing number of moderate Democrats are prepared to compromise on a temporary funding bill to mitigate the shutdown's impact, possibly as early as next week. Republican leaders are discussing a new temporary funding bill, with dozens of options already in place, including providing temporary funding to the government until around January 21st or later into March. PANews reported on October 29th, citing Politico, that after nearly a month of government shutdown, the situation appears to be finally beginning to change. The looming critical deadlines, coupled with external pressure, are adding new urgency to the bipartisan dialogue that has been stalled for weeks. Senate Majority Leader John Thune and his Senate allies, House Speaker Mike Johnson and other House Republican leaders seem increasingly confident that a growing number of moderate Democrats are prepared to compromise on a temporary funding bill to mitigate the shutdown's impact, possibly as early as next week. Republican leaders are discussing a new temporary funding bill, with dozens of options already in place, including providing temporary funding to the government until around January 21st or later into March.