US Money Market Funds Hit $7.26 Trillion, Scope for Crypto

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/09 17:41
Bitcoin
BTC$112,754.44+0.70%
Capverse
CAP$0.1191-15.15%
Movement
MOVE$0.1283+6.47%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016618+2.96%
Chainlink
LINK$23.67+3.09%
Key Points:
  • Record $7.26 trillion in US money market funds.
  • Potential shift of funds to crypto amidst rate cuts.
  • No official statements link fund movements to specific cryptos.

As of September 3, 2025, US money market fund assets reached $7.26 trillion, with analysts suggesting possible reallocations toward stocks and cryptocurrencies if the Federal Reserve cuts interest rates.

This potential shift, driven by a decreased yield forecast, could impact asset distribution, although official reports lack specific forecasts for cryptocurrency investments in the immediate term.

$7.26 Trillion in Funds and Crypto Implications

The total US money market fund assets stand at $7.26 trillion, with investment implications likely hinging on Federal Reserve decisions, as shown in the Federal Reserve Series on Money Market Funds. Possible rate cuts could motivate a shift of funds into riskier assets, such as stocks and cryptocurrencies.

Should interest rates decrease, funds may move into equities and crypto, speculation that has spurred notable attention. Coinbase’s David Duong and Cresset’s Jack Ablin suggest these flows depend on economic factors and rate cuts’ magnitude.

Bitcoin Price Movement and Expert Projections

Did you know? In past economic cycles, reductions in US interest rates often shifted investments from cash reserves to riskier assets, providing heightened market engagement opportunities, including into major cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin currently trades at $112,830.85 with a market cap of $2.25 trillion, capturing 57.55% of the market, as per CoinMarketCap. Over 90 days, its value rose by 3.08%, though recent 60-day data shows a 4.40% decline.

Bitcoin(BTC), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 06:39 UTC on September 9, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Experts from the Coincu research team project that signs of macroeconomic shifts or regulatory changes might pave the way for nimble asset reallocations, while technological advancements continue to evolve cryptocurrency market dynamics.

DISCLAIMER: The information on this website is provided as general market commentary and does not constitute investment advice. We encourage you to do your own research before investing.

Source: https://coincu.com/markets/us-money-markets-growth-potential-crypto/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Golden Dogs appear frequently during the holidays
Sleepless AI
AI$0.162+28.46%
DOGS
DOGS$0.0001427+4.46%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002622+1.15%
Share
PANews2025/05/06 10:31
Share
Nice Try, Google, But That’s Not Recursion

Nice Try, Google, But That’s Not Recursion

Big Tech shrank recursion into a programming buzzword. Here’s why it’s bigger, older, and weirder than they realize.
SphereX
HERE$0.0002-9.09%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002015+2.07%
WHY
WHY$0.0000000274+1.55%
Share
Hackernoon2025/09/09 13:51
Share
US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

PANews reported on June 19 that U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant posted on the X platform this morning that cryptocurrencies will not threaten the status of the U.S. dollar, but
Union
U$0.01079-1.09%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0875-6.11%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002015+2.07%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 08:44
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.6)

Nice Try, Google, But That’s Not Recursion

US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

Mistral AI teams up with ASML to raise €1.7 billion

Nebius-Microsoft $17.4B Deal Lifts AI Mining Stocks in Pre-Market Trading