US Open Asks Broadcasters To Censor Reaction To Donald Trump

2025/09/07
NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 08: Melania Trump and Donald Trump attend day 9 of the 2015 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 8, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Uri Schanker/GC Images)

GC Images

US Open officials sent an email to broadcasters asking them to censor any negative reactions to President Donald Trump’s appearance at the men’s final on Sunday.

“We ask all broadcasters to refrain from showcasing any disruptions or reactions in response to the President’s attendance in any capacity,” the USTA said in the memo.

The new was first reported by tennis reporter Ben Rothenberg and confirmed by The Athletic.

“We regularly ask our broadcasters to refrain from showcasing off-court disruptions,” USTA spokesman Brendan McIntyre told The Athletic.

Trump is expected to sit in the Rolex private box at the final between world No. 1 Jannik Sinner and No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz, Rothenberg reported.

A Rolex spokesman did not immediately respond to a request for comment on why it invited Trump to the event. Rothenberg said it was part of an effort to get Trump to reduce tariffs on Switzerland, where the company is based.

The US Open also sent a separate email to media members informing them of “enhanced security” on Sunday.

“We are expecting enhanced security measures for Sunday’s US Open Men’s Singles Final and want to advise you on additional steps you may want to take to minimize disruption,” it read.

“In addition to regular screening at the gates, there will be TSA-style security screening for all individuals as they enter Arthur Ashe Stadium. Every bag and piece of equipment that comes through security on Sunday will be scanned and thoroughly searched.

“You should also expect some delays moving around in public areas that may briefly become restricted access or frozen zones at certain times during the match.”

Trump, a Queens, N.Y. native, hasn’t been to the Open as President. He last made an appearance in 2015 when he was heartily booed by the New York tennis fans. Trump was on hand to watch Serena Williams beat her older sister Venus in the quarterfinals.

Actor Alan Cumming Tweeted at the time, “So much fun joining in the mass collective boo at Donald Trump here at the U.S. Open!!”

Asked about Trump’s appearance, Alcaraz said: “It’s a privilege for the tournament having the president from (any) country to support the tournament and support tennis.

“For me playing in front of him, to be honest, I will try not to be focused and think about that.

“I don’t want myself to be nervous because of it, but I think attending the tennis match is great for tennis to have the president there.”

Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/adamzagoria/2025/09/06/us-open-asks–broadcasters-to-censor-reaction-to-donald-trump/

