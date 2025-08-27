US prosecutors appeal the sentences of two founders of the HashFlare Ponzi scheme, arguing they deserve 10-year prison terms.

PANews reported on August 27th that, according to Cointelegraph, US prosecutors have appealed the prison sentences of the co-founders of the crypto mining service HashFlare. Prosecutors believe HashFlare founders Sergei Potapenko and Ivan Turõgin deserved a 10-year prison sentence and are appealing the decision. HashFlare is a $577 million Ponzi scheme. On August 12th, Seattle Federal Court Judge Robert Lasnik sentenced the two to full prison terms, fined them $25,000, and required them to complete 360 hours of community service during supervised release, which they are expected to complete in Estonia. Following their arrest in October 2022, the two were detained in their native Estonia for 16 months and extradited to the United States in May 2024, where they pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud.