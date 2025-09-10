US pushes Europe to cut Russian oil ties faster after latest Ukraine attack

By: Cryptopolitan
2025/09/10 01:59
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.663+0.68%
Major
MAJOR$0.16236+3.00%

Russia just launched its biggest airstrike in months on Ukraine, smashing a major government building on Sunday. Hours later, Donald Trump’s administration and the European Union locked arms again to hit back.

Officials allegedly told CNBC that the 19th round of sanctions is on the way. The war’s been dragging on for over three years, and instead of slowing down, it’s clearly heating up.

One EU official, reportedly speaking anonymously because nothing’s been finalized yet, said the new measures will be “presented at the end of the week or early next week.”

All 27 EU countries still have to sign off before anything takes effect. But the pressure is building fast. EU and U.S. diplomats met in Washington DC over the weekend to iron out details, with energy, again, the main target.

EU pushes to kill Russia’s oil ties faster

A second EU official told CNBC, “It is clear that energy dependency on Russia will be targeted more vehemently.” Talks are zooming in on the Druzhba pipeline, which delivers Russian oil directly to Hungary and Slovakia, two countries still holding tight ties to Moscow.

This new package is expected to list more ships from Russia’s shadow fleet, those sneaky vessels used to dodge shipping rules. It will also slap restrictions on Russian diplomats and tourists, tightening their ability to move through Europe.

Europe is also looking beyond Russia this time. Officials are floating secondary sanctions, which means targeting China, a major buyer of Russian oil and gas. “This is the big question,” said the first EU official, adding that the bloc hasn’t decided yet if it will actually go there. But the discussion’s on the table.

China’s banks have already been hit in earlier rounds for helping Russia get around sanctions. Now more may be coming. Meanwhile, Trump’s team is urging Europe to speed up its timeline. Right now, the EU plans to stop buying Russian oil by 2028.

But Washington’s pushing harder. “The U.S. is focused on pushing us to phase out Russian oil and gas faster than the current deadline,” the first EU official said.

And money is already changing hands. Under a recent trade deal, the EU agreed to purchase $750 billion worth of U.S. energy, a major change meant to replace what used to come from Russia, Cryptopolitan reported.

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

bnb chain zoo market
Binance Coin
BNB$877.87-0.04%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1552+9.83%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002552-1.80%
Share
PANews2025/05/08 10:12
Share
FindMining launches fully automated cloud mining platform

FindMining launches fully automated cloud mining platform

XRP’s rally on Fed rate-cut expectations coincides with FindMining’s launch of a fully automated cloud mining platform. #sponsored
XRP
XRP$2.9601-0.08%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08838+2.39%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/10 00:00
Share
Galaxy founder: Stablecoin bill will attract more traditional financial institutions to enter the crypto market

Galaxy founder: Stablecoin bill will attract more traditional financial institutions to enter the crypto market

PANews June 19 news, billionaire, Galaxy founder and CEO Michael Novogratz said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Wednesday that the passage of the landmark stablecoin legislation will attract
Moonveil
MORE$0.10142+0.99%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0814-11.13%
Share
PANews2025/06/19 18:19
Share

Trending News

More

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

FindMining launches fully automated cloud mining platform

Galaxy founder: Stablecoin bill will attract more traditional financial institutions to enter the crypto market

Streamline Your Crypto Journey with CryptoAppsy’s Real-Time Solutions

Trump’s crypto footprint shapes Democrats’ blueprint for new rules