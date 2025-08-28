US regulator integrates Nasdaq surveillance tool to combat market manipulation

The software targets market abuse such as insider trading and manipulation across equity and crypto markets.

The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), a US financial regulator, is integrating a financial surveillance tool developed by stock exchange company Nasdaq in a bid to overhaul its 1990s infrastructure.

Nasdaq’s software is focused on detecting market abuse, including insider trading activity and market manipulation in equities and crypto markets, Tony Sio, head of regulatory strategy and innovation at Nasdaq, told Cointelegraph. He said:

The data fed into the monitoring system will be “sourced by the CFTC through their regulatory powers,” Sio said.

