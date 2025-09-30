US regulators dismiss SEC-CFTC merger rumors, move to dispel crypto ‘FUD’

Caroline Pham rattled off data about the CFTC‘s enforcement actions since she became acting chair in a roundtable event to discuss the agency and the SEC working together.

Officials with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) met for the first joint roundtable in about 14 years to discuss “regulatory harmonization efforts,” including those potentially impacting the cryptocurrency industry.

In the Monday roundtable, acting CFTC Chair Caroline Pham, also the last remaining commissioner at the agency following a string of departures and resignations in 2025, used her opening statement to discuss how the two agencies working together could significantly change the regulatory landscape for digital asset companies.

SEC Chair Paul Atkins focused on cross-agency “collaboration, not consolidation” during his opening statement, clarifying there was no plan to merge the two agencies, “which would be up to Congress and the President.”

