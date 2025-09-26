US regulators investigate unusual trading ahead of cryptocurrency strategies at several companies

PANews reported on September 26th that the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (Finra) have launched investigations into over 200 companies that announced this year that they would adopt cryptocurrency as a core corporate strategy, according to the Wall Street Journal (WSJ). Some companies experienced unusual stock price fluctuations before announcing their plans, prompting regulators to contact the companies and focus on reviewing their trading patterns and information disclosures.
