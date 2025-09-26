US Regulators Probe Suspicious Stock Trades Ahead of Crypto Treasury Announcements: WSJ

Highlights: Regulators contacted companies after unusual trading activity before crypto treasury announcements appeared. Experts warn that poor timing in treasury plans may cause instability and financial risks. Over 60 companies joined the 2025 Bitcoin rush, raising billions through fundraising. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) have contacted some companies after finding unusual trading activity before their announcements about digital asset treasuries. This action came from a review of more than 200 firms that shared crypto treasury strategies this year. Regulators flagged only some of those companies after noticing sharp price moves and heavy trading, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. According to the Wall Street Journal, U.S. regulators have flagged unusual trading activity ahead of crypto-treasury announcements by some companies. The SEC and Finra suspect potential violations of Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg FD) and have issued inquiry letters, which… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) September 25, 2025 Strategy Model and Market Reactions Many firms followed the model set by Michael Saylor’s company, Strategy. This model raises money through debt or equity and then buys digital assets to keep as reserves on the balance sheet. The assets include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and others. These companies also privately discussed plans to raise money for buying cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. Some even held investor meetings under nondisclosure agreements. But in some cases, secrecy broke down. Details of these plans leaked before official announcements, raising concerns about selective disclosure or insider trading. Stock prices often jumped in the days before announcements, sometimes doubling or tripling. These unusual moves increased suspicion that insiders may have shared information or tipped investors, which pushed regulators to take action. The regulator’s outreach shows rising concern about how important information is shared before official market announcements. Experts believe a carefully designed crypto treasury strategy can highlight a company’s financial strength. However, if firms move at the wrong time or pursue quick profits, the approach may appear like a gimmick and could expose them to liquidations or broader financial risks. Regulators are now investigating whether sensitive information was leaked or if trading took place using non-public details. At the center of this scrutiny is Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg FD), an SEC rule that prohibits companies from selectively sharing material information with a few investors before making it public. Any violation of this rule can result in enforcement actions, financial penalties, and serious reputational damage. Corporate Bitcoin Rush Gains Momentum in 2025 The trend picked up speed in early 2025 after the Trump administration issued an executive order to create a national strategic Bitcoin reserve. Since then, more than 60 companies across software, gaming, biotech, and energy have announced plans to put part of their balance sheets into crypto.  Together, these companies have aimed to raise over $20 billion through stock sales, convertible debt, and private placements. Their goals include protecting against inflation, attracting younger investors, and following the big gains earned by early adopters. Michael Saylor’s company, Strategy, is still the largest public corporate holder of Bitcoin, according to Bitcointreasuries data. On Monday, the company said it bought another 850 BTC for about $99.7 million, bringing its total holdings to 639,835 BTC. Strategy has acquired 850 BTC for ~$99.7 million at ~$117,344 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 26.0% YTD 2025. As of 9/21/2025, we hodl 639,835 $BTC acquired for ~$47.33 billion at ~$73,971 per bitcoin. $MSTR $STRC $STRK $STRF $STRD https://t.co/rG5pvryeYL — Michael Saylor (@saylor) September 22, 2025 eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong. Highlights: Regulators contacted companies after unusual trading activity before crypto treasury announcements appeared. Experts warn that poor timing in treasury plans may cause instability and financial risks. Over 60 companies joined the 2025 Bitcoin rush, raising billions through fundraising. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) have contacted some companies after finding unusual trading activity before their announcements about digital asset treasuries. This action came from a review of more than 200 firms that shared crypto treasury strategies this year. Regulators flagged only some of those companies after noticing sharp price moves and heavy trading, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter. According to the Wall Street Journal, U.S. regulators have flagged unusual trading activity ahead of crypto-treasury announcements by some companies. The SEC and Finra suspect potential violations of Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg FD) and have issued inquiry letters, which… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) September 25, 2025 Strategy Model and Market Reactions Many firms followed the model set by Michael Saylor’s company, Strategy. This model raises money through debt or equity and then buys digital assets to keep as reserves on the balance sheet. The assets include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and others. These companies also privately discussed plans to raise money for buying cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. Some even held investor meetings under nondisclosure agreements. But in some cases, secrecy broke down. Details of these plans leaked before official announcements, raising concerns about selective disclosure or insider trading. Stock prices often jumped in the days before announcements, sometimes doubling or tripling. These unusual moves increased suspicion that insiders may have shared information or tipped investors, which pushed regulators to take action. The regulator’s outreach shows rising concern about how important information is shared before official market announcements. Experts believe a carefully designed crypto treasury strategy can highlight a company’s financial strength. However, if firms move at the wrong time or pursue quick profits, the approach may appear like a gimmick and could expose them to liquidations or broader financial risks. Regulators are now investigating whether sensitive information was leaked or if trading took place using non-public details. At the center of this scrutiny is Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg FD), an SEC rule that prohibits companies from selectively sharing material information with a few investors before making it public. Any violation of this rule can result in enforcement actions, financial penalties, and serious reputational damage. Corporate Bitcoin Rush Gains Momentum in 2025 The trend picked up speed in early 2025 after the Trump administration issued an executive order to create a national strategic Bitcoin reserve. Since then, more than 60 companies across software, gaming, biotech, and energy have announced plans to put part of their balance sheets into crypto.  Together, these companies have aimed to raise over $20 billion through stock sales, convertible debt, and private placements. Their goals include protecting against inflation, attracting younger investors, and following the big gains earned by early adopters. Michael Saylor’s company, Strategy, is still the largest public corporate holder of Bitcoin, according to Bitcointreasuries data. On Monday, the company said it bought another 850 BTC for about $99.7 million, bringing its total holdings to 639,835 BTC. Strategy has acquired 850 BTC for ~$99.7 million at ~$117,344 per bitcoin and has achieved BTC Yield of 26.0% YTD 2025. As of 9/21/2025, we hodl 639,835 $BTC acquired for ~$47.33 billion at ~$73,971 per bitcoin. $MSTR $STRC $STRK $STRF $STRD https://t.co/rG5pvryeYL — Michael Saylor (@saylor) September 22, 2025 eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.

US Regulators Probe Suspicious Stock Trades Ahead of Crypto Treasury Announcements: WSJ

By: Coinstats
2025/09/26 16:31
MAY
MAY$0,03768-2,50%
Moonveil
MORE$0,07366-9,92%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0,01592-4,89%
Union
U$0,010457+4,95%
DebtCoin
DEBT$0,0007462-32,47%

Highlights:

  • Regulators contacted companies after unusual trading activity before crypto treasury announcements appeared.
  • Experts warn that poor timing in treasury plans may cause instability and financial risks.
  • Over 60 companies joined the 2025 Bitcoin rush, raising billions through fundraising.

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) have contacted some companies after finding unusual trading activity before their announcements about digital asset treasuries. This action came from a review of more than 200 firms that shared crypto treasury strategies this year. Regulators flagged only some of those companies after noticing sharp price moves and heavy trading, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Strategy Model and Market Reactions

Many firms followed the model set by Michael Saylor’s company, Strategy. This model raises money through debt or equity and then buys digital assets to keep as reserves on the balance sheet. The assets include Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and others. These companies also privately discussed plans to raise money for buying cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

Some even held investor meetings under nondisclosure agreements. But in some cases, secrecy broke down. Details of these plans leaked before official announcements, raising concerns about selective disclosure or insider trading.

Stock prices often jumped in the days before announcements, sometimes doubling or tripling. These unusual moves increased suspicion that insiders may have shared information or tipped investors, which pushed regulators to take action. The regulator’s outreach shows rising concern about how important information is shared before official market announcements.

Experts believe a carefully designed crypto treasury strategy can highlight a company’s financial strength. However, if firms move at the wrong time or pursue quick profits, the approach may appear like a gimmick and could expose them to liquidations or broader financial risks. Regulators are now investigating whether sensitive information was leaked or if trading took place using non-public details.

At the center of this scrutiny is Regulation Fair Disclosure (Reg FD), an SEC rule that prohibits companies from selectively sharing material information with a few investors before making it public. Any violation of this rule can result in enforcement actions, financial penalties, and serious reputational damage.

Corporate Bitcoin Rush Gains Momentum in 2025

The trend picked up speed in early 2025 after the Trump administration issued an executive order to create a national strategic Bitcoin reserve. Since then, more than 60 companies across software, gaming, biotech, and energy have announced plans to put part of their balance sheets into crypto. 

Together, these companies have aimed to raise over $20 billion through stock sales, convertible debt, and private placements. Their goals include protecting against inflation, attracting younger investors, and following the big gains earned by early adopters. Michael Saylor’s company, Strategy, is still the largest public corporate holder of Bitcoin, according to Bitcointreasuries data. On Monday, the company said it bought another 850 BTC for about $99.7 million, bringing its total holdings to 639,835 BTC.

eToro Platform

Best Crypto Exchange

  • Over 90 top cryptos to trade
  • Regulated by top-tier entities
  • User-friendly trading app
  • 30+ million users
9.9

5 Stars

Visit eToro

eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

925,865,148 XRP in 24 Hours Puts XRP Back Around 'Billionaire Club'

925,865,148 XRP in 24 Hours Puts XRP Back Around 'Billionaire Club'

XRP market seeing some nice inflows that push it toward potential weekend rally
XRP
XRP$2,7089-3,57%
Pixel Canvas
CLUB$0,00986+0,83%
EPNS
PUSH$0,02806-3,37%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/26 16:32
Share
Chief Engineer of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: Accelerate technological innovation in areas such as blockchain and aim for the commanding heights of future technology and indus

Chief Engineer of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: Accelerate technological innovation in areas such as blockchain and aim for the commanding heights of future technology and indus

PANews reported on September 26 that according to Sina Finance, Zhong Zhihong, chief engineer of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, stated at the 2025 China International Information and Communication Exhibition that it is necessary to accelerate the development of 6G technology, proactively plan and cultivate an application industry ecosystem for 6G, aim at the commanding heights of future science and technology and industrial development, accelerate scientific and technological innovation in fields such as the new generation of information technology and blockchain, and cultivate and develop emerging industries and future industries.
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0,12221+0,15%
Share
PANews2025/09/26 17:44
Share
XRP Has Created a Structure That Commonly Leads to Capitulation: Details

XRP Has Created a Structure That Commonly Leads to Capitulation: Details

XRP’s price structure signals possible upcoming capitulation, warns Blockchain Backer. Key support levels at risk for XRP, major decline expected. Historical patterns show XRP’s consolidation phase may lead to capitulation. XRP traders are on high alert following a warning from a respected crypto analyst, Blockchain Backer, who highlights a concerning pattern in the cryptocurrency’s price action. According to Blockchain Backer, XRP has formed a market structure that is frequently seen before significant price drops or capitulation. Blockchain Backer’s recent post compares XRP’s current price movement to similar events observed in past market cycles. He shared charts comparing XRP’s price action in 2025, XRP between 2021 and 2022, and Bitcoin in 2018, all of which display similar patterns that typically precede significant market corrections. This has led many to speculate that XRP could be heading toward a significant decline in the near future. Key Patterns Suggest Market Correction Is Imminent Blockchain Backer’s analysis points out that XRP has created a typical structure of price action that often leads to capitulation. The 2025 chart shows XRP surging upward before experiencing a sharp pullback, while the 2021-2022 chart reveals a similar surge followed by a consolidation phase. The most concerning part of these patterns is the yellow support lines that mark critical price levels. If XRP fails to maintain these support zones, it could signal a breakdown and a sharp price drop. Also Read: XRP Liquidity Is Stacking Up Below $3 XRP has created a structure that commonly leads to a capitulation. pic.twitter.com/12MM4dTL2w — Blockchain Backer (@BCBacker) September 26, 2025 Bitcoin’s 2018 price action shows a remarkably similar scenario. After a lengthy consolidation period, Bitcoin experienced a dramatic decline, and Blockchain Backer warns that XRP may follow the same path unless it can sustain its support. This parallel is further concerning, as the capitulation that occurred in Bitcoin’s case wiped out significant value from the market. The Risk of Capitulation Looms for XRP Blockchain Backer’s analysis serves as a cautionary tale for investors, warning them that XRP could soon experience a severe downturn similar to what was witnessed with Bitcoin in 2018. Capitulation often follows long periods of consolidation, and XRP’s current market structure is indicative of a potential price collapse if support levels fail to hold. The next few weeks could be crucial in determining whether XRP can avoid a major price correction or if it will follow the trajectory of past cryptocurrencies that saw sharp declines. As the situation unfolds, XRP holders and traders are bracing for a potentially volatile market ahead. With the current support zones at risk, the cryptocurrency’s price action will likely determine if XRP enters a new phase of severe market correction or continues to hold its ground. Also Read: SEC Chair Paul Atkins Addresses Trump Family’s Crypto Deals Amid Growing Controversy The post XRP Has Created a Structure That Commonly Leads to Capitulation: Details appeared first on 36Crypto.
XRP
XRP$2,7089-3,57%
Major
MAJOR$0,11972-8,10%
MAY
MAY$0,03768-2,50%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/26 16:42
Share

Trending News

More

925,865,148 XRP in 24 Hours Puts XRP Back Around 'Billionaire Club'

Chief Engineer of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology: Accelerate technological innovation in areas such as blockchain and aim for the commanding heights of future technology and indus

XRP Has Created a Structure That Commonly Leads to Capitulation: Details

Bitcoin mining firm Cipher Mining increases its convertible senior notes offering to $1.1 billion

Lyno AI Is Turning Heads in Crypto Circles — Is This the Next Big Thing?