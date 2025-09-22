According to Hex Trust CEO Alessio Quaglini, clarity in the US regulation will open the next wave of Bitcoin. Banks that will lead adoption all over the world. The next world surge of Bitcoin is about to take place in the U.S. According to Alessio Quaglini, the CEO and Co-founder of Hex Trust, one of […] The post US Regulatory Clarity to Spark Bitcoin Boom, Says Hex Trust CEO appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.According to Hex Trust CEO Alessio Quaglini, clarity in the US regulation will open the next wave of Bitcoin. Banks that will lead adoption all over the world. The next world surge of Bitcoin is about to take place in the U.S. According to Alessio Quaglini, the CEO and Co-founder of Hex Trust, one of […] The post US Regulatory Clarity to Spark Bitcoin Boom, Says Hex Trust CEO appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

US Regulatory Clarity to Spark Bitcoin Boom, Says Hex Trust CEO

By: LiveBitcoinNews
2025/09/22 17:30
Union
U$0.011969-7.36%
Boom
BOOM$0.008282-2.48%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0004728-10.21%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01843+3.24%
Overtake
TAKE$0.18703-4.89%
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.018051+0.60%

According to Hex Trust CEO Alessio Quaglini, clarity in the US regulation will open the next wave of Bitcoin. Banks that will lead adoption all over the world.

The next world surge of Bitcoin is about to take place in the U.S. According to Alessio Quaglini, the CEO and Co-founder of Hex Trust, one of the largest digital asset custodians, the key to this is stricter regulations.

According to Quaglini, Bitcoin custody will be offered by all banks in the U.S. in a few months. 

He believes that soon banks will start offering Bitcoin deposits, trading, and structured products. It is the point at which actual adoption will begin.

According to Quaglini, digital assets have been tested by the world banks, but they have not launched services. The delay has been ambiguous American policies. 

The bottleneck is regulation, he said. The new openness by Washington is an indication of a breakthrough.

He has observed that the perception of Bitcoin is already good. The last component has always been a formal regulatory approval that the banks have to be wholly committed to.

Stablecoins may overturn Traditional Systems.

The CEO of Hex Trust also emphasized the disruptive nature of stablecoins. He says that the stablecoins will destabilize cross-border payments as they will substitute the old SWIFT system. Quaglini called them stablecoins, programmable money.

They provide a quicker, less expensive method of transferring money abroad. This will affect the money transfer giants such as Western Union.

Rise and Market Position of Hex Trust.

Hex Trust was established in 2018 and caters to institutions as a custodian, staker, trader, and lender. It has Hong Kong, Singapore, Dubai, and European licenses. 

The company estimates revenue of 20 million dollars by the year 2025, with hundreds of millions, and finally an IPO.

Quaglini also sees Hex Trust as the J.P. Morgan of crypto in Asia. The company has raised seed capital for more than 200 employees and one million subscribers.

Ushering in an institutional change leads to long-term growth.

Quaglini, who was a former banker, became a first-time Bitcoin buyer in 2014. He observes that the current market has changed hands of early holders into institutional players such as asset managers and banks.

These, he added, are players who hoard, such as central banks hoarding gold. As soon as the American banks migrate, the rest of the world will follow, and Bitcoin will become mainstream.

This observation is insightful since counterparts such as Coinbase and Galaxy Digital are under pressure to diversify due to the volatility in the trading industry. 

To prevent such swings, Hex Trust has bent its efforts towards institutional and custody services.

Overall, the U.S regulatory environment is the bellwether of the world. Certainly, there will be a wide institutional adoption and lead to the next wave of Bitcoin.

 

The post US Regulatory Clarity to Spark Bitcoin Boom, Says Hex Trust CEO appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

If the dollar collapses, will Bitcoin win?

If the dollar collapses, will Bitcoin win?

The rapid decline of the US dollar has rekindled the dream of "super-Bitcoinization" among Bitcoin supporters. But there is little evidence that the dollar's demise spells victory for Bitcoin, and instead plenty of signs pointing to widespread societal dislocation. The Death of the Dollar: Lessons from Currency Collapses Fernando Nikolic, a former vice president of Blockstream who experienced Argentina's financial turmoil, warned that Bitcoin believers who hope for the demise of fiat currency don't know what they are expecting. "Bitcoiners celebrating the collapse of the dollar don't understand what they're asking for... This isn't liberation, this is your grandmother having to eat cat food because her savings evaporated... The demise of the dollar is not a victory for Bitcoin." In a period of true monetary collapse, basic necessities like water and food (not digital assets) would become the only things with real value. Many Americans who fantasize about a sudden transition to a Bitcoin economy have never experienced a true societal collapse. Nickrich warned that the reality is far more chaotic than they imagined and they would not actually welcome the expected demise of the dollar. The bleak picture across the United States points to a stressed fiat currency system The U.S. housing market has never been more unaffordable. Median single-family home prices in 2025 hit a record high, requiring double the income of 2019. The price-to-income ratio has reached an all-time high, homeownership has fallen to an all-time low, and millions of renters are spending 30% to 50% of their income on rent. The imbalance between wages and rising housing costs means that most potential homebuyers are locked out of the market, and social pressures continue to mount. To make matters worse, the U.S. unemployment rate rose slightly to 4.3% in August 2025, the highest level since the end of 2021, and the broader underemployment rate reached 8.1%. The figures mask the pain caused by a labor market that has failed to keep pace with inflation or by stagnant real wages. Against the backdrop of rising unemployment and house prices, the U.S. national debt exceeded $37 trillion in August 2025, more than twice the size of the country's economy. Borrowing costs continue to rise, with interest payments on the national debt exceeding even defense spending. The Congressional Budget Office projects that debt levels will reach that milestone five years earlier than originally planned due to increased borrowing and social spending during the pandemic. Debt growth of $1 trillion every five months is unsustainable and could push up interest rates and squeeze investment. When Fiat Fails, Bitcoin Doesn’t Automatically Win The US dollar index has fallen more than 10% against major currencies this year, its steepest decline since 1973. This decline has been linked to unpredictable economic policies, protectionism, and expansionary tax cuts. As the dollar depreciates, import prices rise, the purchasing power of ordinary Americans decreases, inflation worsens, and household budgets are strained. Depreciation further puts pressure on housing, employment and debt, exacerbating systemic vulnerabilities. All of these grim indicators paint a bleak picture of the fundamentals of the U.S. economy, and the U.S. dollar is often seen as a barometer for the rest of the world’s economies. If the world’s strongest currency is under pressure, what does that mean for the entire fiat currency system? While many Bitcoin advocates cry out that “Bitcoin can solve this problem,” hyperbitcoinization—the idea that people will massively turn to Bitcoin when fiat currencies fail—is a dangerous fantasy. This view ignores historical and social realities: when currencies collapse, trust evaporates, and abstract ideals are replaced by basic survival needs. Nikolic, whose experience was rooted in the collapse of Argentina's fiat currency, testified that the hope of so-called "liberation" was naive: the collapse meant only poverty, instability and suffering. When social safety nets and market norms break down, financial dislocations hit the vulnerable hardest. Bitcoin may offer an alternative to inflationary fiat currencies, but the demise of the dollar will bring not freedom but disaster and suffering to most people.
1
1$0.006996-25.24%
Threshold
T$0.01538-5.23%
Union
U$0.011882-8.35%
Share
PANews2025/09/22 17:00
Share
Bitcoin and Ethereum prices to crash after FOMC, top analyst warns

Bitcoin and Ethereum prices to crash after FOMC, top analyst warns

A popular analyst has predicted that Bitcoin, Ethereum, and the crypto market could crash after the Federal Reserve starts cutting interest rates on Wednesday.  Top expert predicts Bitcoin and Ethereum prices to cash In an X post, Ash Crypto, a…
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.001006-5.89%
Share
Crypto.news2025/09/18 02:13
Share
Top 3 Cryptos to Invest in Now Before They Hit $1

Top 3 Cryptos to Invest in Now Before They Hit $1

The race to find the next crypto to explode under $1 is heating up as the 2025 bull run builds up steam. Cardano (ADA) continues to be in the spotlight with its steady network upgrades, and Dogecoin (DOGE) continues to have pull with its massive community and cultural relevance. Yet the real hype is for […]
1
1$0.006996-25.24%
RealLink
REAL$0.06-4.53%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$49.31-5.98%
Share
Cryptopolitan2025/09/22 17:30
Share

Trending News

More

If the dollar collapses, will Bitcoin win?

Bitcoin and Ethereum prices to crash after FOMC, top analyst warns

Top 3 Cryptos to Invest in Now Before They Hit $1

A whale that previously lost over $43 million on ETH and BTC closed its ASTER long position and earned $420,000

Ansem: The important support levels for ETH and SOL are $4,000 and $200 respectively