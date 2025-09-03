US rises to 2nd in crypto adoption as APAC sees most growth: Chainalysis

The US climbed to second in Chainalysis’ 2025 Global Adoption Index rankings, with India taking out top spot and Pakistan, Vietnam and Brazil rounding out the top five.

Regulatory momentum in Washington and crypto exchange-traded funds have pushed the US up two spots into second place for crypto adoption, according to Chainalysis.

The US trailed only India, which maintained the top spot for the third year in a row, and contributed to the Asia Pacific region being crowned the fastest-growing between July 2024 and June 2025, Chainalysis said in its 2025 Global Adoption Index published on Wednesday.

Chainalysis chief economist Kim Grauer told Cointelegraph that crypto adoption is mostly accelerating in mature markets with clearer rules and institutional rails, and in emerging markets where stablecoins are transforming how people manage money.

Read more