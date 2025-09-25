US SEC Chairman Emphasizes Strengthening Collaboration with CFTC to Promote Crypto Market Legislation

PANews reported on September 25th that U.S. SEC Chairman Paul S. Atkins stated on "Mornings with Maria" that the SEC is working closely with the CFTC to advance market structure legislation, including joint roundtable discussions and future joint rulemaking. He emphasized the need for a clear regulatory framework for the cryptoasset market and the need for innovative exemptions to support the development of on-chain capital markets. Furthermore, the SEC will review IPO reporting requirements and diversify opportunities for retail investors to participate in private markets.
