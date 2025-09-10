US SEC Commissioner: Securities laws do not provide protection for people in all areas, such as Meme coins

PANews reported on September 10th that at a CoinDesk policy and regulation event, U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Commissioner Hester Peirce warned that securities laws don't protect people in all areas. Peirce said, "Don't think that if you buy a meme coin and it drops in value, the SEC will step in to save you."
Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected]
for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.