US SEC Delays Canary HBAR and Grayscale Polkadot ETF, Here’s Why

By: BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/08 16:08
Union
U$0.01062+0.18%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00197825-0.08%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.0005081+11.03%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09916-1.75%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005998+0.53%
SphereX
HERE$0.000219+9.50%
Hedera
HBAR$0.22489+2.34%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002698+2.23%

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has delayed the approval of two more altcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs), according to the official filings. This time, the decision on Canary HBAR and Grayscale Polkadot (DOT) was extended by the regulator, raising speculation in the broader crypto community.

US SEC Extends Timeline to Approve Canary HBAR ETF

The SEC designated a longer waiting period for the Canary spot HBAR ETF and the Grayscale Polkadot ETF, according to the latest filing. Bloomberg analysts maintained 90% odds of approval of the ETF by the government agency.

Nasdaq filed to list and trade the Hedera ETF tracking spot HBAR price on February 21, with an amendment replacing the original application filed on March 4. Weeks later, the spot HBAR ETF was published on March 13, starting the 180-day period for the SEC to deny or approve the ETF.

The SEC has already delayed the Canary spot HBAR ETF’s approval in April and June, seeking further comments on whether to list and trade shares under Nasdaq’s commodity-based trust shares rule.

The commission is extending the time period for approving or disapproving the proposed rule change for an additional 60 days. This makes November 8 the final date for the SEC to approve or deny the ETF.

HBAR price jumped 1% in the last 24 hours, with the price currently trading at $0.2206. The 24-hour low and high are $0.2174 and $0.2222, respectively.

SEC’s Decision on Grayscale Polkadot ETF

The SEC also extended the timeline for approving the Grayscale Polkadot ETF to November 8. The commission has delayed the ETF two times in April and June, similar to HBAR ETFs.

The agency finds it appropriate to designate a longer period to approve or deny under the Nasdaq proposed rule change. It needs sufficient time to consider approval of an ETF related to altcoins under the proposed rule change.

Notably, the SEC is silently working with exchanges on the Generic Listing Standards for spot crypto ETFs. As first reported by CoinGape, Nasdaq, NYSE, and CBOE BZX made amendments to remove “excluded commodities” from the definition of “commodity” in the listing standard.

DOT price is up nearly 4% at $4.03 at the time of writing. The intraday low and high are $3.85 and $4.08, respectively. Furthermore, trading volume has massively increased by 225% over the last 24 hours.

Varinder Singh

Varinder is a seasoned leader in the fintech and crypto media with over 12 years of experience, including over 6 years dedicated to blockchain, crypto, and Web3 developments. He is known for covering high-impact and quality news stories for publishers such as CoinGape, The Coin Republic, and The Crypto Times, while perfecting and training multiple journalists during his tenure. Being a Master of Technology degree holder, analytics thinker, and tech enthusiast, he has shared his knowledge of disruptive technologies in over 5000 news articles and papers.

Why trust CoinGape: CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.

Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.

Source: https://coingape.com/us-sec-delays-canary-hbar-and-grayscale-polkadot-etf-heres-why/

Disclaimer: The articles reposted on this site are sourced from public platforms and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not necessarily reflect the views of MEXC. All rights remain with the original authors. If you believe any content infringes on third-party rights, please contact [email protected] for removal. MEXC makes no guarantees regarding the accuracy, completeness, or timeliness of the content and is not responsible for any actions taken based on the information provided. The content does not constitute financial, legal, or other professional advice, nor should it be considered a recommendation or endorsement by MEXC.
Share Insights

You May Also Like

AguilaTrades' Bitcoin short position was completely liquidated after 43 minutes, with a profit of $112,000

AguilaTrades' Bitcoin short position was completely liquidated after 43 minutes, with a profit of $112,000

PANews reported on June 22 that according to @ai_9684xtpa monitoring, AguilaTrades' Bitcoin short positions were completely liquidated after 43 minutes, with a profit of $112,000.
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0912+1.33%
Share
PANews2025/06/22 23:26
Share
Bitcoin Hunts for Direction Amid Economic Signals

Bitcoin Hunts for Direction Amid Economic Signals

Bitcoin‘s price hovers around $110,000 as market players wait for the upcoming decision on interest rates by the US Federal Reserve set for September 17. CoinMarketCap data reveals Bitcoin recently rose by a modest 0.44%, hitting $111,074.Continue Reading:Bitcoin Hunts for Direction Amid Economic Signals
Oasis
ROSE$0.02503+3.17%
Share
Coinstats2025/09/08 15:08
Share
Blockcast 75 | Licensed to Shill VI: Decentralization Dilemma – Why Security is Key to Crypto's Future

Blockcast 75 | Licensed to Shill VI: Decentralization Dilemma – Why Security is Key to Crypto's Future

The panel discuss the blockchain trilemma, stablecoins, decentralization, and the future of digital currencies in the global economy.
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13222-2.82%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002698+2.23%
Share
Blockhead2025/09/08 16:14
Share

Trending News

More

AguilaTrades' Bitcoin short position was completely liquidated after 43 minutes, with a profit of $112,000

Bitcoin Hunts for Direction Amid Economic Signals

Blockcast 75 | Licensed to Shill VI: Decentralization Dilemma – Why Security is Key to Crypto's Future

Best Anonymous Crypto Casinos UK 2025: Ranked by Experts

PA Daily | The United States exempts some products such as mobile phones and computers from "reciprocal tariffs"; OpenAI officially announced that GPT-4 will be retired at the end of this month and wi